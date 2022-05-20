News18 Evening Digest: Navjot Singh Sidhu Surrenders Before Patiala Court A Day After SC's 1-yr-Jail Verdict and Other Stories

1988 Road Rage Case: Navjot Singh Sidhu Surrenders Before Patiala Court A Day After SC’s 1-yr-Jail Verdict

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday surrendered before a court in Patiala to the one-year rigorous imprisonment imposed on him by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case. Sidhu had, earlier in the day, approached the apex court seeking a few weeks’ time to “organise his medical affairs". READ MORE

Gyanvapi Mosque Row LIVE Updates: SC Orders Transfer of Case to Varanasi District Judge, Says ‘Experienced’ Judicial Officer to Hear Matter

Advertisement

The Hindu parties have told the Supreme Court that Gynavapi mosque in Varanasi is not a mosque, as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb “did not pass any order to create a waqf over the land in question or for handing over land to any Muslim or body of Muslims". READ MORE

Krishna Janmabhoomi Row Back in Focus as Gyanvapi Dispute Rages. Decoding Decades-Old Controversy

Amid the debate over the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute, another dispute is bubbling over in Uttar Pradesh. Over eight-decades-old, the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura involves ownership of 13.37 acres of land. On Thursday, a Mathura court allowed the lawsuit demanding removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque near Krishna Janmabhoomi or the birthplace of Lord Krishna, essentially paving way for hearings to take place in court against the mosque. READ MORE

2019 Hyderabad Rape Case Encounter ‘Fake’, Says SC-appointed Panel; Suggests Murder Trial for Cops

Advertisement

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on Friday held that the 2019 encounter at Hyderabad was fake and recommended that the 10 police officers be tried for murder for killing of four rape and murder accused. READ MORE

High Inflation Hits Pockets of Poor; Spending Taking A Toll; Will Inflation Rise Even More?

As retail inflation is hovering at multi-year high levels, it is hitting the pocket of a common man, whose budget and spending are getting affected adversely. The poor, who are the most vulnerable when it comes to the price hike impact, are seeing a fall in their spending on essentials. READ MORE

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Slays In A Lilac Princess-like Gown At Film Festival; Blows Kisses At Cameras

Advertisement

Cannes 2022: Trust Hina Khan to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The television-film actress returned to Cannes this year and ensured she served a look that fans would remember! Hina was seen wearing a gorgeous high-low lilac gown by Sophie Couture for her first red carpet appearance this year. She attended the screening of “Eo" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.