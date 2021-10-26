News18 Evening Digest: Navy Commander, 2 Retired Personnel Held for Leaking Info & Other Top Stories

>CBI Arrests Serving Navy Officer, 2 Retired Personnel for Leaking Info Related to Submarine: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Indian Navy officer, as well as two retired officers, in connection with the leakage of confidential information related to the modernization of a Kilo-class submarine. News agency ANI quoted top government sources as saying that after the developments took place last month, the Indian Navy also ordered a high-level probe led by a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral to investigate the information leak, and and look for ways to prevent similar incidents in the future. >READ MORE

>China Locks Down Lanzhou, City of 4 Million, Over Covid Spike as Delta Variant Wreaks Havoc

China placed a city of four million under lockdown on Tuesday in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies. The restrictions came as China reported 29 new domestic infections — including six cases in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of northwestern province Gansu. >READ MORE

>Uttarakhand: 100 Villages in 3 Valleys Cut Off From Main Roads After Landslides

A total of three valleys situated on the Uttarakhand-China border in the Pithoragarh district have been cut off from the rest of the world after the closure of roads. Paths that connect Darma, Vyas, and Chaudas valley with border roads have been shut due to the damage following heavy rainfall. The repair work continued for months. The roads that were opened after almost four months have once again collapsed due to landslides amid bad weather conditions. >READ MORE

>Eleven Crore 2nd Doses Overdue, Worried Centre Calls for Meeting with State Health Ministers Tomorrow

After the 100 crore vaccination milestone, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a physical meeting with all the state health ministers at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday. This is to expedite vaccinations for those with pending second dose and those who still have not taken their first dose. >READ MORE

>Anti-vaxxer in Australia Sells $1500 Fake Arm to Escape Getting Vaccinated for Covid

Till now, anti-vaxxers have come up with various theories explaining why taking the Covid-19 vaccine is harmful. But a person at Melbourne in Australia seemed to have come up with a practical solution that costs $1500 to avoid getting the jab. A report on news.com.au said that a post shared on the Facebook group ‘Victoria – Sell Your Stuff’ read: “Prosthetic arm (left or right) Using this for covid vaccination. Best worn under a winter jacket to disguise your good arm. Available in various skin colours. Registered express delivery." >READ MORE

>Emraan Hashmi Says He Tested Positive for Covid in Vienna, Talks About Tiger 3 Shoot

Despite reports doing the round that Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger 3, the actor has not confirmed the news yet. However, the actor was recently spotted in Turkey and Vienna where the cast and the crew of the film was shooting for some important scenes. Now, a report in an entertainment portal suggests that the actor had contracted Covid in Vienna. >READ MORE

>Rajasthan School Teacher Expelled for Celebrating Pakistan’s Victory in T20 World Cup Match

A private school teacher in Rajasthan was expelled on account of her celebrating Pakistan’s victory in the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The school sent a notice dated October 25 announcing immediate termination of her duties in the school. Nafeesa Attari was a teacher at the Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan. After India lost at the Dubai International Stadium, Nafeesa took to WhatsApp and uploaded a status with a snap of her TV Screen displaying Pakistan’s victory moment. >READ MORE

