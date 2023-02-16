News18 Evening Digest: Nearly 70% Polling in Tripura Elections; Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Attacked in Mumbai & More

Latest in the Tripura assembly elections; RBI allows UPI for foreign travellers to India & other top stories

Tripura Assembly Elections: 69.96% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Scuffle Breaks Out at Booths in Gomati District

Tripura is voting today in the high-voltage assembly election where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and the Tipra Motha. Voting began under tight security at 7 am and will conclude at 4 pm across 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. READ MORE

Prithvi Shaw And His Friend Attacked For Denying Selfies in Mumbai

Agroup of people chased young India opener Prithvi Shaw and his friend after he refused a selfie while having dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. They also damaged Shaw’s friend Ashish Surendra Yadav’s car with the baseball bats. A police complaint was filed regarding the matter. READ MORE

12 South African Cheetahs to Reach India’s Kuno This Week, No Playdates With Namibian Cats for Now

ix months after the historic translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia, India is all set to welcome 12 more cats from South Africa this Saturday. Air Force’s large military transport aircraft Boeing C17 Globemaster will bring the 12 cats from Johannesburg to Gwalior on the morning of February 18. READ MORE

UPI For Foreign Travellers To India Allowed By RBI: Know How It Will Work

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to allow foreign tourists to make merchant payments while in India via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments into one hood. READ MORE

North Korea Bans Girls from Using Same Name As Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Ju Ae: Report

North Korea has reportedly imposed a new kind of ban urging citizens who have the same name as leader Kim Jon Un’s daughter to change it. According to a report by Radio Free Asia, the North Korean government is forcing residents with the name Ju Ae to change it to something else. This is because she is likely to have an important role to play either as a politician, a propaganda tool, or both. READ MORE

Ant-Man 3 Advance Booking: Marvel Eyes A Strong Start to MCU Phase 5 In India

The third installment of the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will hit the theatres in India on February 17. The Marvel Studios film is off to a great start as seen by the great secures at the advance bookings for the first day at national chains. All thanks to the dedicated fanbase, Ant-Man 3 has been able to nab total tickets sold for day 1 at 77,600. READ MORE

