News18 Evening Digest: New Covid-19 Variant B.1.640.2 or IHU Has 46 Mutations & Other Top Stori

>New Covid-19 Variant B.1.640.2 or IHU Has 46 Mutations, More Than Omicron | 10 Points

Known as ‘IHU’, the B.1.640.2 variant has been reported by researchers at institute IHU Mediterranee Infection in at least 12 cases, and has been linked to travel to African country Cameroon. Here’s all you need to know about this new strain. >READ MORE

>Elon Musk’s New Year Starts With a Bang: Tesla CEO Earns $34 billion in a Day, Know How

Tesla CEO Elon Musk started the new year on a high note. The billionaire philanthropist’s quest to become the richest person in 2022 continued as Musk added $33.8 billion to his fortune recently in a day according to reports. As Elon Musk became the wealthiest person in the world last year, he is trying to maintain that position, surpassing his contenders by a greater margin. The world’s richest man added $36 billion to his fortune earlier last year, following an announcement that Hertz Global Holdings Inc is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. This was the largest single-day gain in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>‘If Netas Could Hear…’: Amid Covid Surge, Stampede-Like Chaos at Cong’s UP Rally, Leader Says ‘Human Nature’

One of India’s top doctors on Tuesday suggested citizens to wear double masks and distribute N95s if possible as “we are dealing with a variant that spreads like wildfire". Reacting to Dr Arvinder Singh Soin advice, a Twitter user said, “If only our politicians could hear you." Suggestions and reactions started pouring in after several top politicians, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and TMC’s Babul Supriyo, informed on the micro-blogging site that they had tested positive for Covid-19. >READ MORE

>EXPLAINED: As Covid Antiviral Molnupiravir Launches In India, Here’s All You Need To Know About The Pill

Advertisement

Days after it received an emergency use nod from the Indian drugs regulator, the antiviral molnupiravir has already hit the markets with more than a dozen Indian companies working on rolling out the pill by taking advantage of the patent waiver offered by its American makers for production in low- and middle-income countries. But the pill — touted as being among the cheapest Covid-19 treatments — has been okayed for use only in specific cases. Here’s what you need to know. >READ MORE

>Delhi Weekend Curfew: Govt Employees to Work from Home, Buses, Metros at 100% Capacity | Read Details

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Delhi government has decided to impose weekend curfew in the capital in view of a surge in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. He said government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity. >READ MORE

>ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Four Zimbabwe Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19

Advertisement

Four members of the Zimbabwe squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 men’s World Cup have tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s cricket board confirmed. The four players, who took part in a four-match youth one-day series against the Ireland Under-19 side that ended in Barbados on Sunday, underwent PCR tests on Monday morning. READ MORE

>Drashti Dhami Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says ‘Now Accepting Love and Good Food’

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami tested positive for Covid-19 and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the update with her fans and followers. The Madhubala actress shared a photo on the social media platform featuring Lillies and chocolate kept on a table. She wrote, “Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food ❤️P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked." >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.