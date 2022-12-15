News18 Evening Digest: Nirav Modi Loses Bid to Appeal Against Extradition to India in UK & Other Top Stories

Setback to Nirav Modi As London HC Denies Request to Appeal to Supreme Court Against Extradition to India

The High Court in London on Thursday refused fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering. On November 9, the high court had given the green signal to his extradition to India. READ MORE

‘Case Pendency High’: Kiren Rijiju Says SC Must Not Hear Bail Pleas, Frivolous PILs; Receives Backlash From Oppn

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday received backlash from opposition leaders over his earlier remark on the Supreme Court hearing bail pleas when the pendency of cases is high. On Wednesday, Rijiju had told Rajya Sabha that a constitutional body like Supreme Court should not be hearing “bail applications and frivolous PILs’’ at a time when the pendency of cases is so high. He was speaking on the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill-2022. READ MORE

Bru Settlement, Ladakh Medical College, Leaves for CAPF Jawans: Parl Panel Raises Issues with Projects

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has raised various issues and delays in multiple steps including the implementation of a project of giving 100 days’ leave to Central Armed Police Forces jawans. READ MORE

Nora Fatehi Says ‘We Ain’t The Same’ In Cryptic Post Amid Defamation Suit Against Jacqueline Fernandez

Days after Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the former has now shared a cryptic post on social media. Nora took to her Instagram stories and talked about how her ‘intentions will always be pure’ and how she isn’t ‘the same’. READ MORE

Can You Use Digital Rupee Without A Bank Account? Know How Digital Rupee Wallet Works

India’s central bank digital currency, or digital rupee, has seen the light of the day and is currently in its trial mode to test the robustness of the entire process of its creation, distribution and retail usage in real-time. Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot. Now, as the digital rupee is a fungible legal tender issued by the RBI, do users need bank account to use it, like UPI? READ MORE

Delhi Airport to Demolish Structures to Make Way for More Security Gates; High-level Meet Held to Decongest T3

The central government has asked the Delhi airport to demolish structures if needed, so as to create more space for security gates. Air passengers have continued to share their travel woes on social media showing chaos and overcrowding at the entrance as well as security queues at T3, which is the international terminal but also caters to some domestic airlines. READ MORE

