News18 Evening Digest: Nirav Modi Loses Extradition Appeal in UK Court and Other Top Stories

Nirav Modi Loses Appeal, UK High Court Rules Suicide Risk Does Not Bar Extradition

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Wednesday lost his appeal against extradition on mental health grounds as the High Court here ruled that his risk of suicide is not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering. READ MORE

At Himachal’s Wuthering Heights before Saturday’s Polls, PM Modi Has 4 Messages for Voters | Read Here

In his last push in Himachal Pradesh, which votes on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch to women voters to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and raised the nationalism card in the state, which has a considerable population of soldier families. READ MORE

As Delhi Hogs Headlines, Bihar’s Katihar & Begusarai Struggle to Breathe; No Action Plan Adds to Woes

In the headlines for its annual pollution crisis, Delhi seems to have company in Bihar where Patna and Muzaffarpur figure among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world, according to the air quality report released by IQAir in 2021. READ MORE

Congress Slams Centre Over Lotus in G20 Logo; BJP Hits Back, ‘Rajiv Also Means Kamal…’

Congress on Wednesday targeted the Central government over the use of lotus—BJP’s election symbol—in the official logo for India’s presidency of G20, saying that the ruling party won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves. READ MORE

WhatsApp, Facebook And Other Meta Companies To Fire 11,000; Read Letter From Mark Zuckerberg Here

Social media giant Meta, that owns WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other companies have announced a massive round of layoffs. Meta will fire 11,000 employees this year. This is the biggest job cut in the history of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg penned a long letter to employees while announcing the same. Here’s the full letter by Mark Zuckerberg to employees working at Meta companies. READ MORE

Pakistan Crush New Zealand in T20 World Cup Semi-final and Cricket Twitter Exploded With Memes

From being on the verge of early departure to reaching the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan’s incredible comeback at the big tournament has been nothing short of a miracle. Facing New Zealand in the semi-final encounter at the packed SCG, Pakistan were clinical in all the departments after losing the toss. First, the bowlers rose to the occasion as Shaheen Afridi led the pack from the front, keeping New Zealand restricted to 152/4. READ MORE

Jacqueline Fernandez to Appear Before Delhi Court on Thursday, Legal Team to Reach Early Morning

Jacqueline Fernandez’s legal team is to reach Delhi tomorrow, November 10, early morning. The Bollywood actress would appear before the Patiala House Court tomorrow as the court would consider her bail plea that was pending in the extortion case featuring alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court will also consider the response filed by the Enforcement Directorate in this matter. READ MORE

