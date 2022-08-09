Nitish Kumar Again Ditches BJP; With RJD, Cong Support, Here’s How Numbers Stack Up in Bihar Assembly

After splitting with ally BJP for a second time in eight years, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and is set to return to power with the help of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties which have already declared open support for the Janata Dal (U). Read More

Shinde Expands Maharashtra Cabinet Over 40 Days After Being Sworn in as CM | Full List of Ministers

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Deepak Kesarkar and Gulabrao Patil are among the top 18 list of leaders picked as Maharashtra cabinet ministers. More than 40 days after being sworn in as chief minister and after a number of assurances, Eknath Shinde expanded his cabinet at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Read More

Shrikant Tyagi, ‘Politician’ Booked for ‘Abusing, Pushing’ Woman, Arrested from UP’s Meerut After 4-day Chase

Shrikant Tyagi, a political functionary booked in a molestation case, was finally arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, after a four-day chase. The Noida Police had announced a Rs 25,000 reward on Monday for his information. Read More

St Xavier’s Kolkata ‘Forces’ Prof to Quit as Students Looked at her Bikini Pictures on Instagram

A former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University in Kolkata was allegedly asked to quit after a parent complained that he had noticed his son looking at photos of her in a bikini on Instagram. As per the media reports, the former assistant professor alleged that she was asked to quit the university after receiving a written complaint from a first-year male undergraduate student’s father last year. St. Xavier’s, however, has refuted the allegations and claims the assistant professor resigned voluntarily. Read More

Karan Kundrra Calls TejRan and SidNaaz Comparison ‘Stupid’: Out of Respect, You Should Not | Exclusive

If there are two Bigg Boss couples that became immensely popular, then those are obviously #SidNaaz and #TejRan. While the former refers to late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who were season 13 contestants, the latter is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from season 15. It is often said that TejRan has become the next SidNaaz when it comes to the popularity of Bigg Boss couples. Read More

