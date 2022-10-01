News18 Evening Digest: No Petrol, Diesel Without PUC From October 25 and Other Top Stories

No PUC Certificate? Can’t Buy Petrol in Delhi Post October 25, Says Gopal Rai as Govt Gears Up to Plug Pollution

Winter pollution in the national capital has been a chronic issue and poses a serious challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This year, there is greater expectation from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party since it is also in power in Punjab where stubble burning contributes to Delhi’s annual woes. READ MORE

Child Sexual Abuse: Role of Caretaker in Reaching Out for Help, What the Law Says About Protection in India

India has a large population of children, in fact one of the largest in the world whose rights and protection are guaranteed in the Constitution and the country being a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. But, facts and figures paint a worrying picture of how vulnerable they are. READ MORE

‘I’ve Enjoyed Taking on Responsibilities’: Courageous Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Faces Challenges Head-on

The final leg of India’s England tour was initially looked upon as a farewell series for veteran Jhulan Goswami. After representing the country for 20 long years, she was all set for the final hurrah at the Mecca of Cricket – Lord’s. However, by the end of the three-match ODI series, the focus shifted entirely on Deepti Sharma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Goswami’s farewell pushed aside as a side note. READ MORE

Avalanche Hits Mountains Near Kedarnath Temple, Pilgrims Scared, Reminded of 2013 U’khand Floods | WATCH

Amassive avalanche struck the mountains behind Kedarnath temple on Saturday morning, triggering fears among pilgrims planning to visit the shrine as they were reminded of the 2013 floods in the area. No injuries or damages to the shrine were reported, officials said. READ MORE

Chiranjeevi Says RRR Has ‘Probability to Win Oscars,’ Lauds Ram Charan for Making His Dream Come True | Exclusive

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his next, titled Godfather. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo and marks their first ever collaboration. Their moves in the dance number Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar has already grabbed the attention of many. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Welcomes ‘Udaariyaan’ Hit Jodi; MeToo Accused Sajid Khan to Enter Show?

Salman Khan has returned with yet another season of India’s one of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss. The premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be telecast tonight at 9:30 pm on Colors TV channel. READ MORE

