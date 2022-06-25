News18 Evening Digest: No Separate Group, Says Shinde on Reports of Naming Camp 'Shiv Sena-Balasaheb' Faction and Other Stories

No Separate Group, Says Shinde on Reports of Naming Camp ‘Shiv Sena-Balasaheb’ Faction. What Uddhav Said

There will be no separate Shiv Sena faction consisting of the dissident Maharashtra MLAs, rebel party leader and legislator Eknath Shinde told CNN-News18 on Saturday after reports claimed the group had announced a ‘new division’ called the ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. READ MORE

Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Here With His Never Seen Before Rugged Avatar - Are You Excited?

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is finally here. On Friday, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited movie, raising excitement among all. The trailer begins with the revelation that the film is set in 1870s when India was under British rule. It then shares a glimpse of Ranbeer who leads a group of dacoits. We then see Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The trailer then depicts Shamshera’s journey to fight Britishers. Later in the trailer, we hear a voice-over introducing Ranbir’s character and mentioning how he is not afraid of anyone. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Are We Paying Their Bills?’ Under Fire for ‘Hospitality’ to Shinde Camp Amid Floods, Himanta Sarma’s Plain Speak

As the Opposition continues its offensive against the Assam government for its hospitality to the rebel Maharashtra MLAs led by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde amid devastating floods in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday posed a question to his detractors — “Are we paying their bills?" READ MORE

Like Lord Shiva Who Held Poison in Throat, Modi Endured Pain for 19 Yrs: Amit Shah on 2002 Riots

Advertisement

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict which dismissed a plea challenging the clean chit given by an SIT to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the truth had come out “shining like gold". READ MORE

Salary, Final Settlement, Leave Encashment Rules to Change Under New Labour Law; See How

The Centre is likely to soon implement four new labour codes under the amended labour law, aimed at improving an employee’s well-being at work. Once implemented, the new labour codes are expected to revamp the rules dictating the age old relationship between employees and their employers. The central government has been working on designing the four new labour codes, under which there will be significant changes in terms of an employee’s salary, leave encashment, annual leaves, and final settlement if an employee decides to leave a company. READ MORE

Advertisement

Delhi Entry Ban: No Diesel Commercial Vehicles Allowed to Enter From October 2022 to February 2023

Advertisement

In view of the exponential increase in pollution levels in Delhi, the state government has decided to ban the entry of diesel commercial vehicles in the capital from October 1, 2022. The order will be valid till February 28, 2023. Earlier, these heavy diesel vehicles were barred from the national capital for only 15-20 days in November-December. Now, the new order covers a span of almost four months. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.