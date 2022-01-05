News18 Evening Digest: Noida Night Curfew Extended and Other Top Stories

>Noida Night Curfew Extended, Work from Home Encouraged as Covid Active Cases Cross 1,000

Noida saw Covid-19 active cases rising to more than 1,000 on Wednesday paving way for new restrictions, which have already been imposed in form of night and weekend curfews, work from home for officials in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Punjab. India's Covid tally spiralled to more than 58,000 and 584 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,135 Omicron cases have been detected in India so far.

>‘CM Channi Refused to Get on Phone’: Nadda Lashes at Cong Over Security Lapse at PM Modi’s Punjab Visit

BJP president JP Nadda lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab for "cheap mentality" and trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes after a rally in Ferozepur was called off as protesters blocked his route breaching the security protocol. Nadda said what is extremely worrisome is that the incident was also a big security lapse.

>West Bengal Now Allows Flights from Delhi, Mumbai Thrice a Week

The West Bengal government will now allow flights from New Delhi and Mumbai, the two cities witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, thrice a week instead of twice as was decided a couple of days ago, a senior official said on Tuesday. A communication from state Home Secretary BP Gopalika was sent to Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal on Tuesday, the official said.

>‘Enough is Enough’: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Reducing Prices of Petrol, Diesel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for reducing prices of petrol and diesel after reports that global crude oil rates had fallen. He tagged a news report that said the price of crude oil has fallen by USD 7.3 a gallon and the price of petrol will fall by Rs 8 a litre if oil companies reduce prices. "Enough is enough, at least reduce the prices of petrol and diesel now," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag "PetrolDieselPrice" and "FuelLoot".

>Tamil Nadu: Over 10 Severely Injured in ‘Chain Accident’ as Truck Driver Applies Brakes to Save Snake

Over ten people were severely injured when a government bus collided with auto on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Villupuram district on January 4 when a driver in the preceding truck applied sudden brake when a snake crossed the highway. The truck was on its way to Thoothukudi district from Chennai port when the truck driver, who was shocked when a snake crossed the road at Perangiyur near Villupuram, immediately braked and stopped the truck.

>Sri Lanka Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, citing family obligations. Rajapaksa's ODI career lasted less than six months as the 30-year-old left hander had made his debut in July 2021. He tendered his letter of resignation to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which posted the development on its website.

>Arjun Kapoor Beats Covid-19 Blues With Workout Session; Fans Drool Over His Muscular Calves | Pic

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture from one of his at-home workout sessions. The actor, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19, was seen holding up an advanced version of a dumbbell while posing for the camera. He geotagged the location as Juhu, in Mumbai. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "'Calf-i' ho gaya yeh waiting yaar…"

