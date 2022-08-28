News18 Evening Digest: Noida Twin Towers Demolished, India to Face Pak in Asia Cup & Other Top Stories

How Noida Twin Towers Were Brought Down Like a Waterfall in Just 9 Seconds | News18 Explains

The demolition of infamous Supertech twin towers in Noida was done in just 9 seconds at 2:30 pm on Sunday, ensuring minimum damage to nearly buildings housing around 5,000 people. To raze the 100-metre-tall structures safely to the ground, the waterfall implosion technique was used. Read More

Sonali Phogat Death Case LIVE: CBI to Take Over Probe; Restaurant Owner Edwin Nunes, Drug Peddler Dattaprasad Sent to Custody

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government is ready to hand over the case of death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if required. Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and contestant on the reality TV show “Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa August 23. Read More

Advertisement

‘Rahul Gandhi Has Led to Downfall of Party’: Congress Faces Another Blow as Telangana Leader Quits

In yet another blow to the Congress, senior leader and former Rajya Sabha MP MA Khan resigned from the party’s primary membership on Saturday, taking a parting shot at Rahul Gandhi, saying he “doesn’t know how to behave with seniors." Read More

India Vs Pakistan: Cricket Fans Go All Out With Memes as Asia Cup Brings Back Twitter Rivalry

It’s the D-day. It’s the day cricket fans have waited for. It’s India vs Pakistan. On Sunday, the two Asian giants- Hitman Rohit Sharma’s India and Pakistan led by mighty Babar Azam lock horns in Asia Cup 2022, and as always, it’s going to be a high-voltage affair. Read More

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Being Considered As India’s Official Entry to Oscars?

Advertisement

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ starring Alia Bhatt, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. Even though the movie was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020, it became a huge hit when it was finally released in February this year. Read More

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here