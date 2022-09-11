News18 Evening Digest: Omicron’s Main Subvariant Mutating Further Says INSACOG & Other Top Stories

Omicron’s Main Subvariant Mutating Further, INSACOG Rings Alarm Bells Ahead of Festive Season

Even as Covid-19 cases have seen a consistent fall in the number of daily cases reported in India, the Omicron variant may play spoilsport. According to Insacog scientists, Omicron’s BA.2.75 variant that has been the most dominant one may cause some serious trouble ahead of festive season, according to reports. READ MORE

Article 370 Can’t Be Restored, Ghulam Nabi Azad Says, Attacks J&K Parties for ‘Misleading’ Voters

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who left Congress last month and announced to float a political party, on Sunday said that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and was revoked in 2019, can’t be restored. READ MORE

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: All Shooters Arrested, Cops Unravel Conspiracy, Salman Khan Link

With the arrest of all sharpshooters in the Sidhu Moosewala murder, the Punjab Police claim to have unravelled the modus operandi and conspiracy behind the crime. The police have also found the link of one of the arrested accused to the plan to kill actor Salman Khan. READ MORE

‘Virat Mere Dil ke Qarib Hai’: Pakistan Head Coach’s Heart-warming Response to ‘Kohli vs Babar’ Debate

The ‘Kohli vs Babar’ debate has erupted again since the former returned to form in style. On Thursday, the former Indian skipper smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan, notching up his 71st international century after waiting for almost three years. On the other hand, Babar is getting better with every game. Ever since he got the captaincy across formats, his career has been through a meteoric rise. READ MORE

Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition Launched in India, Gets 11 New Features

Volkswagen India has launched the First Anniversary Edition of the Taigun SUV in the country. Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition has been introduced in a price range of Rs 15.40-16.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. The German automaker further revealed that the Taigun SUV has received more than 40,000 bookings till date while 22,000 units have been delivered as of now. READ MORE

