News18 Evening Digest: Oppn Instigating Violence, People Being Hired for Rs 500 to Burn Public Property, Says Ex-Army Chief VK Singh and Other Stories

News18 Exclusive | Oppn Instigating Violence, People Being Hired for Rs 500 to Burn Public Property: Ex-Army Chief VK Singh on Agnipath

The violent mobs going on rampage in different parts of the country have been instigated and misled by opposition parties, former Army chief and Union minister VK Singh told News18 in an exclusive interview while backing the government’s Agnipath scheme. READ MORE

‘My Efforts Required to Help Navigate J&K Through Uncertain Times’: Farooq Abdullah Bows Out of President Race

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday withdrew his name for consideration as the joint opposition candidate for the presidential polls, saying he would like to contribute in navigating Jammu and Kashmir which is “passing through a critical juncture". READ MORE

Urge Youth to Peacefully Express Concerns About Agnipath, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur at CNN-News18 Town Hall

Agnipath scheme is a big step towards fitter and modernised armed forces, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at the inaugural edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall on Saturday, condemning violence and destruction of public property in its name. READ MORE

Varun Dhawan: I’m Not Satisfied With My Career, It’s a Restart Post Pandemic For Me | Exclusive

From Badrinath Ki Dulhania to his comic timing in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 and some of his intense roles in Badlapur and October, Varun Dhawan has proved his mettle in a variety of characters. The actor, who completes a decade in the industry this year, says he isn’t really content with his career. READ MORE

2 Dead as ‘ISIS Terrorists’ Storm Kabul Gurdwara, Multiple Blasts Heard; India ‘Deeply Concerned’

Two persons were killed and several others injured as terrorists affiliated from the Islamic State entered the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, CNN-News18 reported. Two terrorists have entered the gurdwara and fired indiscriminately at the worshippers. READ MORE

UP High School Results 2022 LIVE Updates: 88.18% Pass UP Board 10th, Girls Perform Better Than Boys

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared! 88.18% of students have passed the UP 10th results. The result was declared via a press conference held at UP Baard’s headquarters in Prayagraj. READ MORE

