News18 Evening Digest: Over 5,100 Killed, Turkish Prez Erdogan Declares Emergency in 10 Provinces

Turkey Earthquake: Over 5,100 Killed; Prez Erdogan Declares 3-month State of Emergency in 10 Provinces

Fifth major aftershock of magnitude 5.7 hit the eastern region of Turkey on Tuesday. The death toll following a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and in neighboring northwest Syria reached over 5,100 on Tuesday, while hundreds are still believed to be under the debris as rescuers dig through the rubble. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt Over Adani Issue in Parliament

Raising the Adani-Hindenburg report issue in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, “Now, Adani has zero experience in the defence sector. Yesterday PM said at HAL that we hurled the wrong allegations. But in reality, HAL’s contract of 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani." READ MORE

CNN-News18 Bengaluru Townhall: CM Bommai, DK Shivakumar, Kiccha Sudeep, Others to Take the Stage

Will Karnataka vote for continuity or change in the upcoming elections? This question will be at the heart of discussions when top political leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, industry leaders and cultural icons from the state speak on CNN-News18’s Bengaluru Townhall on February 7, Tuesday at 4pm. READ MORE

Vande Bharat Express Tickets to be Costliest Among All Trains on Mumbai-Pune Route, Check Prices

Two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai are all set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Febraury 10). Ahead of their launch, reports have suggested that their ticket prices will be most expensive among all other trains that operate on the Mumbai-Pune route. READ MORE

Manchester United, Liverpool to be Handed Manchester City’s Premier League Titles after Breach of Financial Rules?

Premier League champions Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with a series of breaches of the competition’s financial rules. The Premier League issued a statement on Monday morning confirming it had “referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."READ MORE

Turkey Earthquake ‘Predicted’ by a Dutch Expert 3 Days Ago, Is This Possible? Explained

After Frank Hoogerbeets’ prediction went viral, he responded to the earthquake, saying, “As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb." READ MORE

Both Jack and Rose Could’ve Survived in ‘Titanic’ in This One Scenario, Reveals James Cameron

Titanic’ was many people’s first vicarious heartbreak and so entire generations have been particularly invested in the question of whether or not Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived if only Rose (Kate Winslet) had scooted over on that door. James Cameron had earlier seemed to settle the debate by saying in an interview to The Toronto Sun that there was no way that both Jack and Rose could have survived on that fated night. READ MORE

