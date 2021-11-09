News18 Evening Digest: Over 80 Migratory Birds Found Dead in Jodhpur, Viral Ranikhet Disease Suspected & Other Stories

>Pakistan’s Chief Justice Inaugurates Rebuilt Hindu Temple Destroyed by Radical Islamists

A century-old Hindu temple, which was vandalised and set on fire by an irate mob of radical Islamists in northwest Pakistan last year, has been opened to devotees by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed who had ordered authorities to reconstruct it, according to a media report on Tuesday. In December last year, century-old Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj temple in Teri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district was vandalised and demolished by a mob led by some local clerics belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F). >READ MORE

>Pope Condemns Attack on Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi as Vile Act of Terrorism

Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned the drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence as a “vile act of terrorism". Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when three drones carrying explosives were launched at his home in Baghdad on Sunday. Several of his bodyguards were injured. >READ MORE

>Japanese Hospital ‘Accidentally’ Used Toilet Water for Drinking for 30 Years

The staff and patients of a Japanese hospital recently realised that they ‘accidentally’ used toilet water as drinking water for nearly 30 years. It was shocking that a mistake like this was not noticed over the years. Japanese News Outlet Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Osaka University hospital on October 20 announced that a couple of tap water pipes in some specific areas of the campus were set up incorrectly. Further investigation indicated that drinking water pipes were connected to the toilet. >READ MORE

>More Than 80 Migratory Birds Found Dead in Jodhpur, Viral Ranikhet Disease Suspected

Over 80 demoiselle cranes have been found dead in Karpada village of the district in the past three days, with health officials suspecting that the birds have fallen prey to the viral Ranikhet disease. Carcasses of the migratory birds, known as Kurjan here, were first spotted by local wildlife activist Bhajan Lal Nain on Saturday, who informed the wildlife department and other wildlife activists, following which the forest department swung into action and sent a team comprising veterinarians to the spot. >READ MORE

>Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sarada Passes Away

Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sarada passed away at Kozhikode on Tuesday, film industry sources said. She was ailing for a while and she breathed her last at the very same hospital where she worked as a nursing assistant. Reports state she was admitted there on Monday morning and breathed her last on Tuesday at 9:30 am. She was 84 at the time of her demise. >READ MORE

>Raj Kundra Makes First Public Appearance With Shilpa Shetty After Porn Films Controversy; See Pics

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra who got bail in September in an alleged pornography case has been keeping a low profile since then. He also deactivated his social media accounts to avoid the public gaze. However, pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s Himachal trip has surfaced online where we finally get a glimpse of the businessman. In the pictures, the actress can be seen holding Raj’s hand as they enter a temple. The couple is twinning in yellow and can be seen accompanied by others. >READ MORE

>British Diplomat’s Dog Goes Missing on Diwali, Netizens Join Hands to Trace Pet

Burning crackers on Diwali is a tradition that brings myriad consequences affecting the planet and the life on it. Apart from the fact that it greatly adds to the rising pollution levels, crackers are the biggest source of distress for dogs. Recently, the British High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Andrew Fleming, took to Twitter to share that his pet canine ran away from his residence in Hyderabad, tormented by the firecracker being set off in the name of celebration. >READ MORE

