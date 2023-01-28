News18 Evening Digest: Pilot Dies After IAF's Sukhoi, Mirage Fighter Jets Crash in MP's Morena; Aryna Sabalenka Wins Australian Open 2023 & More

Shah Rukh Khan breaks his silence On Pathaan’s box office success, US on the edge over video of police brutality in Memphis and other stories

IAF’s Sukhoi, Mirage Fighter Jets Crash in MP’s Morena, One Pilot Dead; Aircraft Debris Falls in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, killing a pilot and injuring two during a routine training mission on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said that the pilots of Sukhoi-30 ejected the aircraft on time and were traced. They have been sent to a hospital for treatment. READ MORE

Budget 2023-24: Key Things To Watch Out For In This Budget

Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 1, her fifth and the government’s last full Budget before the general elections of 2024. There are expectations from various sectors, apart from demand from individuals for tax relief. READ MORE

‘Sanatan Dharma Is the National Religion of India,’ Says Yogi Adityanath; Congress Responds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said, ‘Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India’ and that every Indian citizen must respect this. He was speaking at an event at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Bhinmal, Rajasthan. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Silence On Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records, Says ‘Lagta Hai Ab Gaon…’

Shah Rukh Khan has finally reacted to Pathaan shattering box office records. The YRF film, which marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after four long years, has already surpassed Rs 300 crore box office collections worldwide (gross) and the extended weekend is not even over yet. READ MORE

Tyre Nichols’ Cries of ‘Mom, Mom’, While Being Assaulted by Cops, Resonates with Americans

Advertisement

The Memphis police department released four videos which have put the US on edge as protesters gather in big cities to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the police departments across the country. READ MORE

Aryna Sabalenka Beats Elena Rybakina to Win Australian Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka produced a sensational fightback to beat Elena Rybakina and clinch the Australian Open on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title. The hard-hitting Belarusian lost the first set but fought hard to outclass Rybakina in the summit clash. READ MORE

Apple To Increase App Store Prices In The UK And Other Countries On February 13

Advertisement

Apple, in a developer post, has revealed that prices for apps on the App Store will increase in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, starting February 13th. These price adjustments are a result of fluctuations in taxes and exchange rates, and to “ensure prices for apps and in‑app purchases stay equalized across all storefronts." READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here