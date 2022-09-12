News18 Evening Digest: Plea for Worship Maintainable, Says Varanasi Court in Big Win for Hindu Side and Other Stories

Gyanvapi Masjid Case LIVE Updates: Plea for Worship Maintainable, Says Varanasi Court in Big Win for Hindu Side

In a big win for the Hindu side, the Varanasi District Court on Monday rejected the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and said that the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque compound is maintainable. READ MORE

NIA Whip on Gangsters: Operating from Tihar, Fan Base on Social Media, Street Wars | 5 Infamous Delhi Gangs

The notorious criminal gangs of Delhi are once again in focus as the NIA on Monday conducted raids in three states in connection with a narco-terrorism case originating in Punjab. Some of these gangs, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang, were also involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. READ MORE

Bitten More Than Once, Congress Never Shy: How Constant Misfiring Takes a Toll (and Poll) on Party

Politicians and political parties need to and want to be in the news. But when being in news makes your opponents laugh all the way to the poll booth, then the joke and embarrassment is on you. READ MORE

Retail Inflation in India Soars to 7% in August on Rising Food Prices

India’s retail inflation soared to 7 per cent in August, as compared to 6.71 per cent in July, data showed on Monday, August 12. This comes after three months of India’s retail inflation easing from its peak, following the Reserve Bank’s repo rate hikes since May. The Consumer Price Index or CPI inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the eighth straight month, and has risen despite the central bank’s efforts to curb it. READ MORE

Hanuman Idol, Trishul, Javelin, Chess Set, Swimming Cap: PM Modi’s Gifts That Will Go Under the Hammer Soon

Awooden statue of Lord Hanuman gifted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a trishul presented by Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, a javelin autographed by Commonwealth Games medallist Annu Rani and a chess set from Chennai’s Chess Olympics are among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mementos and gifts set to be auctioned by the Ministry of Culture. READ MORE

Alia-Ayan Thank All As Brahmastra Rules Worldwide Box Office After Opening Weekend With Rs 225 Cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has finally ended Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office. After registering a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide on its opening day and then collecting Rs 85 crores on Saturday, Brahmastra earned Rs 65 on Sunday. This means that film saw a massive decline on Sunday at the box office. However, despite this decline, the total worldwide collection of Brahmastra after its opening weekend stands at Rs 225 crore. READ MORE

