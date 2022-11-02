News18 Evening Digest: PM-Gehlot Bonhomie Brings Back ‘Azad’ Thoughts and Other Stories

​​Rajasthan Congress on Auto-‘Pilot’, Expert Bodies like ICMR Best Judges, Says Delhi High Court and other stories on Evening Digest.

Rajasthan Congress on Auto-‘Pilot’: PM-Gehlot Bonhomie Brings Back ‘Azad’ Thoughts

Ghulam Nabi Azad is back in the news. This time, it’s in Rajasthan. As pictures of PM Narendra Modi with chief minister Ashok Gehlot floated in the desert state, with the PM praising the latter at an event, Sachin Pilot and his supporters did not miss the chance to take potshots at Gehlot, and, in a way, alert the top leadership. READ MORE

Home Advantage for BJP in Run-up to MCD Polls as PM Modi Delivers EWS Flats Today in ‘Game-changer’ Move

Advertisement

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hand over the keys of 3,024 flats constructed in Delhi’s Kalkaji for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) on Wednesday, BJP leaders believe giving people a respectable life by ensuring ‘pucca’ houses will benefit the party in the upcoming municipal polls. READ MORE

Expert Bodies like ICMR Best Judges, Says Delhi High Court on Plea to Allow Homoeopathy for Mild Covid

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by two doctors in 2020 seeking directions to the ministry of AYUSH for allowing homoeopathic medicines Arsenicum album - Phosphorus - Tuberculinum (APT) in series intervention protocol as the second advisory supplementing the first advisory Arsenicum album 30 C for treating mild Covid-19 infections. READ MORE

IND vs BAN 2022: Virat Kohli Becomes All-time Leading Run-getter in T20 World Cup History

India batting star Virat Kohli has broken another record after overtaking Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history. With a single during a Super 12 clash between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Kohli went past Jayawardene’s tally of 1016 runs in T20 World Cups, set in 2014 - the year Sri Lanka won the title. READ MORE

Advertisement

Exclusive | Pak Army Chief General Bajwa Is A Friend of Thieves, Doesn’t Want Accountability: Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an all-out attack on the country’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Calling Bajwa a “friend of thieves", Khan said in a conversation with local media that the chief of army staff (CoAS) does not believe in accountability and the rule of law. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Don’t Need Umpires’: Kohli Gesturing No Ball Against Bangladesh Has Twitter Cracking Same Joke

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was visibly upset after the on-field umpires called for a no ball as Virat Kohli gestured to the officials in the T20 World Cup game between Bangladesh and India at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 16th over of the Indian innings when Hasan Mahmud’s final delivery grew on Kohli who swatted it to the deep square region. Marais Erasmus deemed it the second bouncer for the over, following it with a signal for no ball, as Kohli was seen instantly gesturing to the on-field umpires. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here