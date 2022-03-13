News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet to Review India's Security Preparedness and Other Stories

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet to Review India’s Security Preparedness Amid Ukraine-Russia War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. READ MORE

Russia-Ukraine: India Moves Embassy Out of Kyiv to Poland After Attacks in Western Parts, Says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday announced the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland due to the deteriorating security situation in the western part of the country amid Russian aggression. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Should Take Over Cong Reins, Punjab Loss Due to Infighting: Ashok Gehlot Ahead of CWC Meet

Advertisement

No questions can be raised on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in the Congress, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the Grand Old Party’s dismal show across the five states which recently witnessed assembly elections. READ MORE

WHO Is Discussing When to Call an End to Pandemic: What Will World Look Like, How Will It Impact Us?

The World Health Organization’s public health experts have begun debating how and when to call an end to the global Covid-19 crisis, exploring what would be a significant milestone more than two years after the virus’s emergence. READ MORE

The Kashmir Files Star Darshan Kumar on Playing Krishna Pandit: ‘I Almost Slipped Into Depression’ | Exclusive

Darshan Kumar may have been part of several acclaimed and challenging projects like Mary Kom, NH10, Sarbjit, and The Family Man series, but the actor says his latest film The Kashmir Files has given him the toughest role of his career. Darshan, who plays a conflicted Kashmiri youth trying to find out the truth behind his parents and brother’s deaths in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial, says he almost went into depression while shooting for the film. READ MORE

‘Thanks a Ton for the Roaring’: CSK Thank Fans in Surat for Showing Love on the Team - WATCH

Advertisement

After the completion of their training camp in Surat, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will shift their base to Mumbai for the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament starts on March 26 with MS Dhoni & Co squaring off against last season’s runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. READ MORE

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.