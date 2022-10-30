News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Hails India's 'Giant Leap' in Aviation; MoS Chandrasekhar Explains New IT Rules & Other Top Stories

‘Make in India, Make for Globe’: Modi Hails ‘Giant Leap’ in Aviation on Laying Foundation for Tata-Airbus Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara was India’s giant leap towards becoming self-reliant in the aviation sector. He said India was fast becoming a big manufacturing hub of the world, which was a boost for the vision of “Make in India, make for the globe".“India is making its own fighter plane, tank, submarine and medicines, vaccines, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, and its cars are popular all over the world. Now, India will become a manufacturer of transport planes and soon also make passenger planes, tagged ‘Make in India’," the prime minister said while laying the foundation stone for the big-ticket Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara. READ MORE

‘New IT Rules Make Suspending Social Media Accounts Randomly Extremely Tough’: MoS Chandrasekhar Explains How

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the new amendments to the Information Technology (IT) rules ensure that these platforms can’t suspend citizens’ account without following a systematic process. READ MORE

Meta Articles Row: FIR Filed Against ‘The Wire’; News Site Lodges complaint Against its Researcher

Delhi Police on Saturday filed an FIR against news portal ‘The Wire’ and its editors on a complaint by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya accusing the media outlet of “cheating and forgery" and “tarnishing" his reputation.Malviya had on Friday said he would pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, since retracted, that claimed the BJP leader enjoyed the privilege of flagging any post and having it taken down by Instagram (owned by Meta) without the involvement of the company’s content moderation process. READ MORE

Militancy in Kashmir Taking Its Last Breath, Says J&K LG Sinha; Seeks Public Support to Establish Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said militancy was in its last breath and sought the public’s support in establishing peace in the region.“Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breath and its end is very near," he said while addressing the Fourth Phase of Back to Village (B2V4) Programme at Sheikhpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam. READ MORE

Be ‘Loan Rangers’: Illegal Lending Apps Impact Security, Economy, Citizen Safety, MHA tells States

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a letter, has asked states and union territories (UT) to pay “urgent attention" to illegal digital lending apps that are “leading to multiple suicides by citizens owing to harassment, blackmail and harsh recovery practices". READ MORE

India vs South Africa T20: Suryakumar Yadav Fights Back After Lungi Ngidi Takes Four

India captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in Perth. India, who started their campaign with back-to-back wins, are aiming to keep the winning momentum but have made one change to that winning combination by bringing in Deepak Hooda for Axar Patel. South Africa’s first contest was abandoned but they crushed. FOLLOW LIVE HERE

