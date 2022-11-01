News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Meets Victims at Civil Hospital, Reaches SP Office and Other Stories

PM Modi Meets Victims at Civil Hospital, Reaches SP Office, Salman Khan’s Security Upgraded to Y+, and other news in News18 Evening Digest.

Morbi Bridge Collapse LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Victims at Civil Hospital, Reaches SP Office

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would list for hearing on November 14 a PIL seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat. Lawyer Vishal Tiwari, in the PIL, said the accident leading to the collapse of the bridge resulting in more than 134 casualties, depicted the negligence and utter failure of government authorities. READ MORE

Paid Rs 10 Cr to Satyendar Jain for Protection, Alleges Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Kejriwal Says ‘Ploy to Divert Attention from Morbi’

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Delhi L-G VK Saxena alleging he paid Rs 10 crore to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain as “protection money" and is being “threatened and harassed" by the minister. AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal brushed it aside, saying “the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to rely on a conman, as you say he is, shows their sorry state in Gujarat". The BJP, meanwhile, lashed out at the party, calling it “corrupt". READ MORE

Tamil Nadu’s Tryst with Heavy Rain | What is Northeast Monsoon, How’s It Different from its Summer Cousin?

The northeast monsoon has well and truly arrived with Chennai recording heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu’s capital has not recorded such rainfall in the last 72 years, as the regional MeT recorded 8.4 cm of rain. READ MORE

Salman Khan’s Security Upgraded to Y+ Post Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, X Category For Akshay Kumar

The security of certain Bollywood stars have been upgraded by the Maharashtra government after threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is believed to be behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security has been ugraded to to Y+ category now, which means four armed guards in different shifts will protect him. READ MORE

Authorities’ Laxity Or Crowd’s Fault? What Led to The Collapse of Century-old Morbi Bridge

Built in 1877 over the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi town, a famous suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday evening in which as many as 135 people were killed and 170 others rescued. The rescue operation is still on in the river by the armed forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies. READ MORE

Sobhita Dhulipala Sparks Wedding Rumours With New Post Amid Naga Chaitanya Dating Speculation

Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya, had fans believing that she has tied the knot. No, no, she hasn’t but the confusion was caused after she shared a series of pictures promoting Dubai as a perfect wedding destination. READ MORE

