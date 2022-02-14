News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Promises ‘Nava Punjab’ At Jalandhar Rally; Full List Of 54 Banned Chinese Apps In India and Other Stories

>Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Promises ‘Nava Punjab’ At Jalandhar Rally, Slams Congress for Running ‘Remote Control’ Govt

Addressing a rally in Jalandhar, Punjab, ahead of the assembly polls on February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to build a ‘Nava Punjab’ and said that the next five years will be a step towards fulfilling that dream. >READ MORE

>Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Adjourns Matter for Tuesday Amid Intense Protests & Section 144 in Sensitive Areas

Days after the Supreme Court rejected an urgent hearing on the hijab row, the Karnataka High Court’s three-member bench adjourned the matter for Tuesday afternoon after resuming the hearing on Monday. Last week, in an interim order, the court had restrained students from wearing any ‘religious garment’ in classrooms of colleges wherever it is banned until a final order is given. >READ MORE

>Exclusive: ‘I Have Not Thought About Retiring’ - His India Future Uncertain But Wriddhiman Saha Has no Complaints

It is not easy being Wriddhiman Saha these days. In fact, it is not easy being a senior cricketer like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara or Ishant Sharma. While Rahane and Pujara have not been scoring as big as they are known for, Saha has been completely sidelined from Tests despite proving his prowess as a top quality wicketkeeper after the retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in early 2015. >READ MORE

>Full List Of 54 Banned Chinese Apps In India: Garena Free Fire- Illuminate, Tencent Xriver And More

The Union government has decided to ban 54 China-specific apps in India owing to a national “security threat." This is the fifth major event where the government put a blanket ban on Chinese apps, first, the being in June 2021 where TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser and 56 other Chinese apps were blocked. According to news agency PTI, the Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to the country’s security. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning the operations of these apps in India. >READ MORE

>From Shilpa Shetty To Mouni Roy, Here’s How Actresses’ Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022

As the day meant for the celebration of love is finally here, and just like every couple, B-town actresses are too creating memories with their romantic partners. While the stars who are in committed are commemorating the day with their spouse, the actors who are single are sending out greetings for their fans on social media. Actresses’ like Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta are sharing the glimpses of V-day celebration with their fans. >READ MORE

>Is Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan a Total Time Waste or a Brave Attempt in Bollywood? News18 Weighs In

Shakun Batra’s latest directorial has the viewers and critics divided. Many have loved the tackling of modern day relationships and Deepika Padukone’s performance, while some think the film lacked the maturity a subject like this demanded. From the topic of intimacy to infidelity, the attempt at domestic noir has hit home with a section of the viewers, but others are disappointed with the turn of events in the plot in the second half. >READ MORE

