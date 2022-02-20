News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Recalls Ahmedabad Blasts, Says Some Parties Sympathetic to Such Terrorists and Other Stories

>UP Poll Rally: PM Modi Recalls Ahmedabad Blasts, Says Some Parties Sympathetic to Such Terrorists

Targeting rival parties at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the Ahmedabad bomb blasts and said some parties are sympathetic to such terrorists and accused the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government of seeking withdrawal of cases against those involved in terror attacks in the state. Addressing the BJP rally in Hardoi, PM Modi said the people here have seen how the Samajwadi Party when in government gave a free hand to those using ‘katta’ (country-made pistols) and its cadres. >READ MORE

>‘Hit Century in First Two Phases’: Akhilesh Says BJP Anxious After Polls, Attacks Party on Law & Order

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav exuded confidence that his party has hit century in the first two phases of assembly polls and slammed the BJP government for ‘deteriorating law and order’ situation in the state. The comment from Akhilesh comes as UP goes for third phase in 59 seats of assembly polls on Sunday. >READ MORE

>Manipur Elections 2022: Will be The King, Not Kingmaker This Time, Conrad Sangma Tells News18

Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma, often called the “dark horse" in North-Eastern politics, is camping in Manipur, as his party is set to contest 39 seats. >READ MORE

>Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Long Hair and Grey Beard In Latest Picture? No, Here’s Truth

Shah Rukh Khan is surely the king of hearts. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved across the world. However, SRK fans were left stunned after a picture of the actor went viral on Sunday. In the picture, the Zero actor can be seen flaunting his long hair and grey beard. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in his never-seen-before avatar. >READ MORE

>India Advises Citizens, Students to Leave Ukraine Temporarily Amid Russia Tensions

Advertisement

India on Sunday asked its citizens to leave crisis-hit Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainty with respect to the situation in the region. >READ MORE

>Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s Wedding Reception to Be Held Later in February: Report

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows in a day wedding ceremony among family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. Owing to the COVID-19 protocols, the wedding was a private affair with only 50 people in attendance. The couple were slated to hold a wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday, for their friends and associates in Bollywood. However, Mid-day now reports that the reception will be held later in February. The newlyweds will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai later this month after registering the marriage in court.> READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.