News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi, Russian Prez Putin Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict & Security Cooperation and Other Stories

PM Modi, Russian Prez Putin Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict & Security Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations, conflict in Ukraine, defence and security cooperation, and other key issues during their talks held over the phone on Friday. READ MORE

In Bilawal’s Backyard Sindh: ‘Human Rights’ & Abductions, Conversions of 1,000 Hindu Minor Girls | 5 Lows of His Party’s Reign

While Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave a lecture on “human rights" at the United Nations Security Council in New York, the situation in Sindh, the province ruled by his party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), according to analysts, is quite the opposite — minorities are being killed and women are being raped or forced for convert to Islam. READ MORE

Population Control, UCC, 33% Women’s Quota in Parl: MPs Take Private Member’s Bill Route on Buzzing Issues

Parliament’s winter session is witnessing lawmakers move several bills on issues that have prompted much discussion. On Friday, a Rajya Sabha member from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party moved a private member’s bill on population control. READ MORE

Besharam Rang Row LIVE Updates: More Pressing Issues Than Costume Colour, Says Singer; Ram Kadam Threatens Ban in Maharashtra

Caralisa Monteiro, one of the singers of Besharam Rang said that there were more pressing issues in the country that needed attention than the colour of a costume in a fiction film. READ MORE

‘Pulled Hair, Hit Me With Scissors’: Teacher Assaults Girl, Throws Her off 1st Floor of Delhi School

The class teacher at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area, Geeta Deshwal first hit a girl student studying in the fifth standard with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw her from a first-floor classroom, the Delhi police said. READ MORE

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Pre-Bookings Start, Launch in March 2023

/Triumph Motorcycles India has started pre-bookings of the 2023 Street Triple 765 Range in the country. The bike can be booked across all Triumph dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The naked sports motorcycle will launch in March 2023 in the Indian market while deliveries are expected to start a month later on a first-come, first-served basis. READ MORE

