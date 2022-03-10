News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Thanks Voters for BJP’s Sweep in 4 States and Other Top Stories

‘Jeet Ka Chauka for NDA’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Voters for BJP’s Sweep in 4 States

It is a celebration of democracy and every worker of the party has made sure we hit a jeet ka chauka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after the victory in four states. The BJP has retained all four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Read More

It’s All Yellow: AAP Workers Celebrate The Start of Maiden Innings in Punjab

There was a palpable sense of hope and confidence in the air. Even before the first round of counting was concluded, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers had begun thronging the party office in state capital Chandigarh. Men wearing the trademark yellow turbans, and women in yellow dupattas, the workers exuded confidence as AAP marched ahead to record a memorable chapter in the history of elections in Punjab. Read More

‘Parrikar’s Guidance Brought Us Where We’re Today’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Talks to News18

After Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant won the Sanquelim seat on Thursday with the ruling BJP inching closer to the halfway mark in the 40-seat assembly, the man is full of smiles, and thanked the people of Goa for reposing faith in him. Read More

Australian Spin Legend Shane Warne’s Body Arrives in Melbourne - WATCH

Australia spin legend Shane Warne’s body arrived in Melbourne from Thailand on Thursday via private jet; almost a week after his shocking demise in a hotel due to a suspected heart attack. According to news.com.au, Warne’s body was flown to Australia in a coffin wrapped in the nation’s flag. The aircraft carrying it landed at around 8:30 pm local time. The former cricketing great’s funeral is scheduled to take place on March 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Read More

Kangana Ranaut Congratulates ‘Whole Country’ As BJP-Yogi Adityanath Win UP Assembly Election 2022

Kangana Ranaut has shared her reaction to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022. The actress, who had been publicly supporting Yogi Adityanath ahead of the elections, took to her Instagram Stories on the election results day and congratulated the whole of India over Yogi Adityanath’s win in Uttar Pradesh. At the time of reporting, BJP had the lead of 269 seats out of 403 seats in the state. SP was trailing behind with 129 seats while Congress bagged only two seats. Read More

Cheteshwar Pujara Signs County Deal With Sussex, To Team Up With Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan

After getting dropped from the Sri Lanka Tests at home, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara signed a contract with Sussex to play at the English County championship and the Royal London one-day tournament. He will replace Australia batter Travis Head who pulled out citing increased international commitments and is also expecting his first child. Read More

