News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi To Visit Italy, UK from Oct 29 to Nov 2, to Attend G20, Climate Summits & Other Top Stories

>PM Modi to Visit Italy and the UK from Oct 29 to Nov 2, to Attend G20, Climate Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pitch for a united global approach in dealing with the situation in Afghanistan and combating challenges of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic at the two-day G-20 Summit in Italy beginning October 30, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. The prime minister will be travelling to Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 respectively, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. >READ MORE

>Mehbooba Mufti Slams CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s Remarks on More Curbs in Kashmir to Deal with Violence

Advertisement

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday charged that repression was the Centre’s only method to deal with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to the remarks by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat warning of further curbs in Kashmir to tackle the recent violence, Mehbooba also said his statement contradicts the official narrative that all is well in the Valley. >READ MORE

>Ex-Odisha PCC Head Pradeep Majhi to Join BJD, Says Congress Has Lost Credibility in State

Former working president of Odisha PCC and Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi said on Sunday he will join BJD as the party has formed a “stable and a popular" government under chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Pradeep Majhi drew attention towards the crisis in Odisha Congress and said it cannot return to power in the state. People are deprived of basic amenities and it was “impossible" to continue working in Koraput district, Majhi pointed out. >READ MORE

>Elon Musk Takes a Dig at Tim Cook Over Apple’s Premium Cleaning Cloth

Elon Musk, the flamboyant founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, is perhaps more popular for his often caustic comebacks and witty comments on Twitter. He is known to enjoy a good roast and taking a dig at rival companies and entrepreneurs, which goes viral regularly. And he has done it, yet again. This time, Apple CEO Tim Cook was on the receiving end. Cook had recently tweeted about the opening of a new Apple store in Istanbul. >READ MORE

>Shilpa Shetty Shares a Glimpse of Her Karwa Chauth Celebrations in Red Salwar Kameez and Bangles

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video of a basket of goodies sent by her husband Raj Kundra’s mother. She posted the clip along with a ‘Happy Karwa Chauth’ sticker. “That’s my sargi from my mum-in-law. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone," she could be heard saying. >READ MORE

>T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Coach Justin Langer Wants to Extend Contract

Advertisement

Embattled Australia coach Justin Langer insisted Sunday he has the full support of his players and reiterated a desire to extend his contract after the Ashes against England. The former opener took over in the aftermath of the notorious “Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering tour of South Africa in 2018 and was widely praised for rebuilding the culture of Australian cricket. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.