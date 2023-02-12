News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Unveils 246-km Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Other Top Stories

‘Huge Investments in Infrastructure’: PM Modi Unveils 246-km Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Inaugurating the 246-km long Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Centre’s efforts at boosting the infrastructure of India. He said the Centre has made huge investments in infrastructure in the last 9 years as he laid the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores in Dausa. READ MORE

‘Allah, Om Are One’: Row Over Jamaat Chief’s Statement; Top Body Says ‘Not Against BJP, RSS’

The plenary session of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) in Delhi stirred up a row on Sunday, as its president of Arshad faction, Maulana Arshad Madani, during his speech, said that “Allah and Om are one". READ MORE

Aero India 2023: PM Modi Set to Kick Off Asia’s Biggest Aero Show; Daring Displays to Rule B’luru Skies

All eyes are set on the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, which will take off on Monday with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. READ MORE

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Updates: Bismah Maroof Elects to Bat Against India, Check Playing XIs

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women at Newlands Cape Town. LIVE NOW

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Salman Khan To Launch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Naiyo Lagda During The Mega Show?

Salman Khan fans have been super excited about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently surprised his fans with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which also featured Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan’s trailer. READ MORE

Top 5 Digital Payment Trends to Watch Out For in 2023

With businesses reconsidering their digital identities and operating models, 2023 is set to witness an acceleration towards digital payments. Innovation will drive this growth with customer preference and acceptance taking the centre stage. READ MORE

