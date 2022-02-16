News18 Evening Digest: PM Urges UP Voters to Break 2017 Record; Third Wave Over in Metros, Says CSIR's Top Scientist

>PM Urges UP Voters to Break 2017 Record, Slams ‘Parivaarwadis’ That Allowed ‘Goondagardi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh of encouraging hooliganism and not doing anything to uplift the poor in the state. Speaking at a rally in Sitapur, the prime minister launched a veiled attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government, saying the “parivaarwadi" had promoted hooliganism in UP. “The parivaarwadis allowed goondagardi in Uttar Pradesh. Our shopkeepers, traders-businessmen can never forget how hooliganism was at its peak during the earlier government," he said. >READ MORE

>Hijab Row in K’taka HC: Art 15 Forbids Religious Discrimination, Say Petitioners; Court Gives a Reply

The Karnataka hijab matter was heard for the fourth straight day in the high court on Wednesday, with the chief justice hearing arguments from Muslim students who had challenged curbs on wearing headscarves on educational campuses. Appearing on behalf of the students, advocate Ravi Varma Kumar asked the high court why no other religious symbol is considered in the impugned government order. “Why only hijab? Is it not because of their religion? Discrimination against Muslim girls is purely on the basis of religion and hence hostile discrimination." >READ MORE

>Third Wave of Covid-19 Over in Metros, Coming Months Should be Peaceful: CSIR’s Top Scientist

The third wave of Covid-19 seems to be over in the metros of India and the coming months should be peaceful, India’s top genome sequencer and director of CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Dr Anurag Agarwal, told News18. According to him, there are no reasons to expect a further jump in the number of cases until the virus shows any major change. “The likelihood of any major change in India’s Covid-19 scenario seems low but as we know that the virus is circulating in the environment, it will keep mutating and dodging the immunity," Agarwal said. >READ MORE

>IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Appointed the New Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday announced their new skipper who will take charge of the team Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The franchise decided to appoint India batter Shreyas Iyer as captain after the exit of Eoin Morgan. The KKR released an official statement to confirm the development. Franchise CEO Venky Mysore welcomed him, stating that they are excited to see the 27-year-old as the new leader. “We are delighted firstly to have been able to successfully bid for Shreyas in the IPL auction & to have the opportunity for him to lead #TeamKKR. He has impressed one & all as a quality batsman at the highest level & we are confident that he will excel as a leader of #TeamKKR," Mysore was quoted as saying. >READ MORE

>Cryptocurrency Tax Rules: No 30% Tax on Cryptocurrency, NFT if You Do This

Union Budget 2022 has proposed that the gains from the sale of virtual digital assets will attract a flat 30 per cent tax going forward. The virtual digital currency will include cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While presenting the Budget, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to introduce a new Section 115BBH under the Income Tax to tax cryptocurrencies in India. It must be mentioned that the loss arising from the sale of any virtual assets cannot be set off against any other income. A TDS of 1 per cent will be levied on payments made on transfer of the digital assets. If you gift cryptocurrencies or any other virtual digital asset, it will be taxed at the same rate at the hands of the recipient. >READ MORE

>‘Kejriwal Wanted to be Either Punjab CM or Khalistan PM’: Kumar Vishwas Drops Bomb; BJP Slams AAP

The BJP on Wednesday launched an indirect attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the party shared a video of Kumar Vishwas alleging that the Delhi CM “wanted to be either the Punjab CM or the PM of Khalistan". BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas who recalled his conversation with Kejriwal. “One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas recounts his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. This could be extremely dangerous, if AAP were to form Govt in Punjab," Amit Malviya said in the tweet. >READ MORE

