News18 Evening Digest: PNB Cuts Lending Rate to 6.50%, Heavy Rainfall Forecast Over Maha Districts & Other Top Stories

PNB Cuts Lending Rate to 6.50%; Home, Car Loans to Become Cheaper

PNB reported that it will provide one of the lowest interest rates on car loans, which is 6.65 per cent. The home loan rates, under the bank, will begin from 6.50 per cent. State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced that it has cut down its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 6.50 per cent on November 4.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast Over Maharashtra Districts for 2 Days; Yellow Alert Issued in Pune, Nashik

Heavy rainfall may be witnessed over several areas in Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday due to a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, which is likely to intensify within the next 24 hours. While the low-pressure area is moving away from the Indian coast, there is a possibility of it bringing heavy downpour over areas in the state.

11-year-old Rajasthan Boy Killed in Freak Firecracker Accident

In a freak incident, an 11-year-old boy lost his life in Jhunjhunu district by a steel tumbler which pierced his body while he was igniting a cracker in it. The incident took place on Friday, when Lakshya Yadav was celebrating Diwali with his friends. He was burning crackers inside a steel tumbler which bursted instantly with steel splinters piercing his chest.

Delhi Govt on Alert as Zika Virus Cases Surge in Uttar Pradesh

Amid several cases of Zika virus being reported in the last two weeks in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government was alert and watchful of the developments. Delhi shares a border with Uttar Pradesh too, and many people commute back and forth from the two states, for work or other purposes.

After adding two new teams in men’s IPL, BCCI planning to conduct a full-fledged Women’s tournament soon: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to start a fully-fledged women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) soon, featuring some of the top stars of the game from all over the world. The Indian cricket board’s decision to start WIPL came to fruition after adding two more IPL franchises in the men’s edition of the tournament last month.

Virat Kohli’s Response to Anushka Sharma’s Heartwarming Birthday Post Wins Hearts

Virat Kohli turned 33 on November 5. While the Indian team winning the game with a great margin against Scotland was an amazing gift in itself, Bollywood actress and Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma’s post on Instagram has been a special offering, not just for the cricketer but also the fans of the couple. If this was not enough, the ace batter’s response to Anushka has filled the hearts of their million fans with warmth and affection. He commented on the post calling his wife his strength and guiding force.

