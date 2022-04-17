News18 Evening Digest: Police Arrest One for Firing During Jahangirpuri Clash and Other Stories

Hanuman Jayanti Clashes LIVE: Police Arrest One for Firing During Jahangirpuri Clash; NCPCR to Probe Reports of Kids Being Used in Violence

The security arrangements in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area were placed on high alert early Sunday morning following the communal violence that occured between two groups of people resulting in several injuries, including Delhi Police personnel. READ MORE

MHA Seeks Compulsory Central Deputation for SPs, DIGs; Officials Ask What If States Don’t Give NOC?

The home ministry has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office, seeking to make it compulsory for IPS officers at the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General levels to come for the Central deputation, if they want to be considered for Additional Director General and upwards empanelment, failing which they will be barred from the Central posting for their remaining career, according to sources. READ MORE

‘Don’t Want Riots, Religion Isn’t Bigger Than Law’: Raj Thackeray’s Fresh Salvo Amid Loudspeaker Row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday reiterated his demand for ban on loudspeakers for ‘Azaan’ and said that he doesn’t want any riots in Maharashtra. The MNS chief clarified that his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques has not stemmed from his opposition to ‘Azaan’ by the Muslims and added that religion is not bigger than law. READ MORE

‘Rishi Kapoor’s Last Wish Was To See Ranbir Getting Married,’ Neetu Kapoor Reveals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was the most one. While several celebrities attended their wedding and post-wedding bash, one person who was dearly missed was Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor. However, do you know it was also Rishi Kapoor’s last wish to see his son Ranbir getting married? READ MORE

‘Can One Size Fit All?’ Why India Has Questioned WHO’s Method to Estimate Covid Deaths | EXPLAINED

India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organisation’s methodology to estimate Covid-19 mortalities in the country, saying using such a mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Post Wedding Bash: SRK Hides His Face, Tara Sutaria Attends with Aadar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally Mr and Mrs Kapoor. The two actors tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. While social media is already flooded with dreamy pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, the newlyweds held a post-wedding bash on Saturday night. Several Bollywood stars attended the get-together. However, the person who stole the show was none other than King Khan. READ MORE

