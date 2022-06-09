News18 Evening Digest: Police Gets Custody of 4 Minors for 4 Days After Appeal to Juvenile Board and Other Stories

Hyderabad Gang-rape: Police Gets Custody of 4 Minors for 4 Days After Appeal to Juvenile Board

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has allowed the Hyderabad Police to take four minors into their custody for four days in connection with the Jubliee Hills gang rape case. This comes after the Hyderabad Police appealed to the board for an exemption to try the accused juveniles as adults. READ MORE

Planning to Pop Painkillers Like Meftal Spas, Tramadol? Skin Reaction, Urinary Retention May be Possible Side Effects

Commonly used painkiller Mefenamic Acid, popularly sold under the brand name Meftal Spas, will soon add skin reaction called ‘fixed drug eruption’ to its list of possible side effects, India’s drug regulatory agency has decided. READ MORE

Advertisement

Elections with A Difference: Here’s How India Will Get Its Next President, Vice President

The election to choose the next President of India will be held on July 18 with the result to be declared on July 21, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. Along with the President, a new Vice President will also be chosen, and that election may take place in August. READ MORE

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Marriage LIVE: First Pics of Newlyweds Go Viral; Rajinikanth Blesses the Couple; Samantha, Katrina Send Wishes

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are now officially married. The duo tied the knot today, June 9, in a private ceremony attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi, among many others. The celebrity power couple got married at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. READ MORE

Jurassic World Dominion Review: Wafer Thin Plot of Chris Pratt Film Makes It Domini’yawn’

Advertisement

Jurassic World is a film that a lot of us (by us I am referring here to the ’90s kids, but yeah, late ’80s and early 2000s can be included) have been hooked to for the nostalgia it evokes. I remember, my first big screen experience was watching dinos running here and there, fighting, and it opened an entirely new level of imagination for me. But that was Jurassic Park, and this is Jurassic World that we are talking about. READ MORE

Four-Day Work Week to Be a Reality Soon? UK Starts Trial with 70 Companies, Details Here

Advertisement

The UK is experimenting with a 4-day workweek system with full pay, which is seeing the participation of thousands of working across sectors. The shortened workweek programme will measure the productivity and well-being of the staff for six months till December. Around 70 companies have become part of this. READ MORE

Captain Pant Smashes, Pandya Hits the No-look Six in Nets as India Gear up to Chase World Record - WATCH

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant’s team India when they take on South Africa in the first T20I in Delhi on Thursday. The series opener in Delhi will act as a platform for the Men in Blue to chase an all-time 13-0 T20I winning record and become an all-time great team in this format. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.