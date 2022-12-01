News18 Evening Digest: Polling Ends for 89 Seats; PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Ahmedabad and Other Stories

Polling Ends for 89 Seats; PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Ahmedabad, Indian Army’s New ‘Weapon’ is a Bird and other news only on evening digest.

Gujarat Election 2022, Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling Ends for 89 Seats; PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Ahmedabad

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday. 48.48% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of Gujarat elections. READ MORE

Indian Army’s New ‘Weapon’ is a Bird! How Eagles are Being Trained to Take Down Drones | Explained

During the ongoing joint training exercise Yuddh Abhyas between India and the United States in Uttarakhand’s Auli, the Indian Army showcased a unique sight - kite birds trained to prey on enemy drones. READ MORE

‘Capital Gains’: In 5 Years, Donations to National Parties up 65%, BJP Got 80% of Total Funds, Shows ECI Data

National political parties in India have received Rs 3,807.83 crore as contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities between the financial years 2017-18 and 2021-22, and have witnessed a jump of 65 per cent during this period, official Election Commission data analysed by News18 shows. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is accountable for over 80 per cent of this contribution as it gathered Rs 3,057.03 crore in the last five years. READ MORE

Sam Bahadur First Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sam Manekshaw Biopic New Release Date

Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal has released the first teaser of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Set to release on December 1, 2023, the actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser, and kicked off the countdown for the release. For the unversed, Sam Bahadur is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. READ MORE

Digi Yatra Takes Off for Paperless Air Travel at Three Airports. Here’s a Look at Where and How to Use It

During the launch at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Scindia said: “In the first phase, Digi Yatra will be launched at seven airports. It is initially being launched at three airports on December 1 — Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru. It will be introduced in Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Vijayawada by March 2023." READ MORE

Layoffs: H&M To Sack 1,500 Employees Globally, US-Based DoorDash To Cut 1,250 Jobs

Becoming the first big European retailer to sack staff, Swedish fashion giant H&M has decided to start laying off 1,500 employees globally, which will help it save 2 billion Swedish crowns ($190 million) a year. The world’s No.2 fashion retailer is laying off employees amid high inflation and surging costs due to the Ukraine-Russia war. READ MORE

