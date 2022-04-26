News18 Evening Digest: Prashant Kishor Declines Offer to Join Congress, Says Party Needs Leadership ‘More Than Me’and Other Stories

Prashant Kishor Declines Offer to Join Congress, Says Party Needs Leadership ‘More Than Me’

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday declined to join the Congress a day after party president Sonia Gandhi decided to constitute an ‘empowered action group’ for 2024 to address political challenges ahead. READ MORE

Covaxin Gets DCGI Nod for Kids Aged 6-12 Yrs; Corbevax Cleared for 5-12 Yr Olds; 12+ to Get Zydus Jab

In a move that could mitigate the vulnerability of children to the SAR-COV-2 virus, the Drug Controller General of India gave a restricted emergency use authorisation to three vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Biological E’s Corbevax and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D — for various age groups of children. READ MORE

Parag Agrawal’s Twitter Dream Lasts Only for 5 Months? What Next for the CEO

Parag Agrawal, an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and a veteran at Twitter took charge of the micro-blogging site from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November last year. A well-known name in the San Francisco office, Agrawal has been with Twitter for a decade. READ MORE

Here’s How Pak Smuggles Drugs into India through Sleeper Cells | CNN-News18 Accesses Intel Note

Pakistan is using its links to create drug sleeper cells and smuggle drugs into India in talc consignments, according to a note from the Indian intelligence agencies accessed by CNN-News18. READ MORE

Is Rishabh Pant going the Virender Sehwag-Michael Slater Way in White-ball Cricket?

First it was Michael Slater, and then came Virender Sehwag and now, Rishabh Pant following in the same footsteps? This analogy may force you to wonder what we are talking about! READ MORE

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: OG Manjulika Vidya Balan Reacts To Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Film’s Trailer

Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika, has shared her reaction to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer. The actress was seen playing the lead in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie opposite Akshay Kumar. The sequel stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the shoes of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan while Tabu plays a pivotal role. READ MORE

