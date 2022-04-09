News18 Evening Digest: Prices of Covishield, Covaxin Revised for Private Hospitals and Other Stories

Precaution Dose at Rs 225: Prices of Covishield, Covaxin Revised for Private Hospitals. Check Details

Aday ahead of the beginning of the Covid-19 booster dose inoculation to all those above 18 years of age, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced to revise the prices of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for private hospitals. Both the vaccine doses will now cost Rs 225. READ MORE

‘Based on Errors Floating on Surface’: News18 Accesses PTI Review Petition Against Imran Khan Trust Vote

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has filed a review petition in the Pakistan Supreme Court seeking a recall of its April 7 order to go ahead with a trust vote the interim PM had tried to duck last week by dissolving the parliament. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE Updates: Sister Smilie Suri Says ‘They Make An Amazing Pair’

Rumours about actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding have been doing the rounds for several days now. While there is no official announcement so far, several reports claim that the duo will tie the knot on April 14. Earlier today, Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed that the much-awaited wedding is finally happening. READ MORE

With Mayawati Nearly ‘Decimated’ from UP, Rahul Gandhi Looks Back at Lost ‘Dalit-Muslim-Brahmin’ Formula of 80s

After Congress’s resounding defeat in the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the party may be eyeing the crucial Dalit votebank in the northern state. Party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday detailed the Congress’s attempts to get the BSP on board before the elections, and having received ‘no reply’ from Mayawati. READ MORE

Under the Ukraine Shadow, India-US 2+2 Will be Keenly Followed by Russia

The fourth India-US 2+2 dialogue on April 11 is taking place under the shadow of the Ukraine conflict. The timing is not the most opportune for several reasons. One, US attention is now heavily focused on this conflict. It has consolidated US-Europe unity, boosting the sense of a revived US global leadership. It sees a chance to weaken Russia strategically, politically, economically and even militarily, with the prospect of a regime change in Russia appearing possible. The 2+2 meeting with India will have this as the backdrop. READ MORE

Zomato Rider Carries Swiggy Agent on Vogo Bike, Viral Photo Dubbed ‘Peak Bengaluru’

Zomato and Swiggy might be competitors in the online food delivery business but delivery agents for either platform face almost the same dilemmas, trying to meet deadlines and eke out a living on minimal wages. A photo is going viral on social media has shown just the same: a Zomato delivery partner can be seen giving a ride to a Swiggy counterpart on a scooter. READ MORE

