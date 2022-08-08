News18 Evening Digest: PV Sindhu Claims Women's Singles Badminton Gold and Other Stories

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Claims Women’s Singles Badminton Gold

PV Sindhu made the nation proud with her efforts in Birmingham as she bagged a gold medal in the women’s singles badminton event with her victory over Canada’s Michelle Li. READ MORE

After Flip-Flops, Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow; Fadnavis May Get Home

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will expand his cabinet tomorrow around 11 am at Raj Bhavan as the Monsoon Session of the state assembly will begin from August 10, according to the order issued in this regard. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis likely to get the home portfolio, sources have said. READ MORE

Richa Chadha Confirms Wedding With Ali Fazal Will Happen This Year: ‘Kar Lenge Kisi Tarah Se’ | Exclusive

Advertisement

When will Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tie the knot? This has been a question that fans have been asking for years now. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in 2020 and had even made most of the arrangements. But as fate would have it, the pandemic struck and their wedding was indefinitely delayed. READ MORE

RJD Calling? In 2017, Nitish Kumar Quit Pact Over Corruption. Taint on Lalu’s Party Has Only Deepened Since Then

Nitish Kumar cited his ‘no-corruption’ plank in July 2017 to pull out of an alliance with the Lalu Prasad-led RJD which was in power and join hands overnight with the BJP to remain the Bihar chief minister. The charges then were against Lalu’s son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Unhappy With Leaked Dunki Pics: Taapsee Pannu

Advertisement

In the past few weeks, a number of pictures from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki leaked online. While the pictures revealed minimal details about the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, they did show SRK and Taapsee Pannu’s first look at the film. Addressing the leaks in a new interview, Taapsee revealed that Shah Rukh and Hirani were not pleased with the leaks. READ MORE

Your One-liners are Wit & Win Liners, Emotional PM Modi Tells Venkaiah Naidu as RS Bids Farewell

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hailed M Venkaiah Naidu’s wit and one-liners as he praised his five-year term as vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman during which the “productivity of the House increased 70 per cent". In his farewell speech for Naidu in Rajya Sabha, Modi said the outgoing chairman encouraged dialogue and has set standards and legacy that will continue to guide his successors. READ MORE

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here