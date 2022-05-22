News18 Evening Digest: Qutub Minar to be Excavated? ‘No Such Decision…’, Says Culture Minister GK Reddy and Other Stories

Qutub Minar to be Excavated? ‘No Such Decision…’, Says Culture Minister GK Reddy

Union culture minister GK Reddy clarified on Sunday that no directions for excavation at the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi had been issued by the government. Asked if the ministry of culture had issued directions to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Reddy reportedly said, “No such decision has been taken." READ MORE

Bodies Of Woman, Daughters Found In ‘Gas Chamber’ Like Delhi Flat With ‘Horrifying’ Note

On Saturday at 8.55 pm, tge police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said. READ MORE

Full Burden of Fuel Excise Duty Cut Is Borne By Centre, Says FM; Compares 2014-22 With 2004-14

Amid the Opposition alleging the central government of slashing excise duty that is shared by states and accusing it of duping people with a “jugglery of figures", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the excise duty on petrol and diesel that has been deducted is not shareable with states. She also compared developmental expenditure incurred by the PM Narendra Modi government during 2014-22 with that during UPA’s 2004-14. READ MORE

Neetu Kapoor: Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo was Cathartic, Helped Me Get Out of Depression | Exclusive

One of the biggest stars of the 1970s and 1980s, Neetu Kapoor bid adieu to acting at the age of 21 soon after her marriage with Rishi Kapoor in 1980. Since then, she appeared sporadically on the silver screens in films like Do Dooni Chaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She was last seen in Besharam (2013), which also featured Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. READ MORE

In Battlefield Bengal, Arjun Leaves BJP’s Side, Returns to Old Friend Trinamool Congress​

It all started with the price of jute and ended with ‘ghar wapsi’ for MP Arjun Singh. The ‘Bahubali’ leader who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before 2019 and returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, saying “all my demands were not fulfilled". READ MORE

North India to Get Relief from Heatwave; Kerala & Northeastern States to See Heavy Rains. Details

India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted rains to continue over the northwest and east India for the next four days. The intensity of the rain is likely to peak on Monday. READ MORE

