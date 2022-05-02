News18 Evening Digest: Raj Thackeray Cancels Tuesday's 'Maha Aarti' and Other Top Updates

Raj Thackeray Cancels Tuesday’s ‘Maha Aarti’, Says ‘Loudspeaker Issue Matter of Public Interest’

Aday after a massive rally in Aurangabad, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) cancelled its ‘maha aarti’, which was due to be held on Tuesday and expected to be attended by members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Party chief Raj Thackeray made the announcement on Twitter and said he will keep supporters and activists informed about the next move. READ MORE

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here and they reviewed the full range of bilateral ties, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages. Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia. READ MORE

Bihar Woos Investors and Industries to Boost Jobs, Plug Migration Before Next Election Season

The Bihar government is making an all-out push to generate employment and boost industries in the state to enter the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent 2025 Assembly elections on a firmer footing. READ MORE

KGF Chapter 2 Beats Heropanti 2, Runway 34’s Collective Collection On Sunday; Read Details

Yash starrer KGF 2 has clearly emerged the winner at the box office. The Kannada film’s Hindi version has taken the box office by storm. Many had thought that its pace would be slowed during Eid, with two big projects releasing. We are talking about Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34. However, KGF: Chapter 2 seems to have emerged the winner. In fact, even on its third Sunday, KGF 2 was able to beat Heropanti 2 and Runway 34’s collections. READ MORE

Fine Up to Rs 10,000, Jail for Plying Transport Vehicles Without Fitness Certificate in Delhi

The Delhi Transport department has warned of action including fines up to Rs 10,000 and even imprisonment to the owners and drivers of transport vehicles, including those of government departments, found plying without a valid certificate of fitness. The move comes after the department found that many such vehicles were found plying without valid fitness certificates in violation of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal Speaks About Wife Katrina Kaif for First Time, Calls Her ‘Great Influence’; She Reacts

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kafi are Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples. Ever since the two actors tied the knot, they have been ruling hearts and have become everyone’s favourite. However, for the first time after his marriage, Vicky Kaushal has now talked about Katrina Kaif and has heaped praises on her. READ MORE

