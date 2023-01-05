News18 Evening Digest: Ram Temple Will be Ready in Ayodhya by January 1, 2024, Says Amit Shah & Other Top Stories

Ram Temple Will be Ready in Ayodhya by January 1, 2024, Amit Shah’s Big Announcement in Tripura

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, next year, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in a big announcement. READ MORE

Another Mid-air ‘Peeing’ Incident on AI Flight As Drunk Man ‘Urinates’ on Woman’s Blanket

Days after a Mumbai businessman was let go after urinating on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another incident was reported in which a drunk male passenger allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger’s blanket on a Paris-Delhi flight, officials said on Thursday. READ MORE

‘It Feels Good’: Rahul Gandhi’s Doppelganger Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra Wearing T-shirt in UP | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning resumed the Uttar Pradesh leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Shamli from where it will enter Haryana. Scores of people carrying the tricolour joined the Congress leader on Wednesday in Baghpat but the one who caught the attention was Faisal Chaudhary, a Meerut-based party worker and a look-alike of the 52-year-old Gandhi. READ MORE

Thalapathy Vijay, Wife Sangeetha Heading for Divorce After 23 Years of Marriage?

Rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for a divorce. The couple has been married for over 23 years now. They have two children — son Jason and daughter Divya. While the actor is busy with the promotions and release of his upcoming film Varisu, speculations began doing the rounds suggesting that Vijay and Sangeetha have separated. READ MORE

No Major Impact Of Rising Interest Rates On Housing Demand As Sales In 2022 Hit Decadal High

The residential sector in 2022 witnessed a robust demand revival with the year registering a decadal high home sales with 2,15,000 units across the top-seven cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune), according to a report by real estate consultancy JLL. It is almost like the sales of 2,16,762 housing units in 2010. READ MORE

‘I was Devastated’- Shreyas Iyer Recalls The Moment When He Received Rishabh Pant’s Accident News

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has said that he was left devastated when he first came to know about his friend and fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant’s accident. In an interaction with Times of India, Iyer said that he came to know about the accident from his friends and was shocked to see the pictures. However, he is happy that Pant is safe and hoping to play with him soon. READ MORE

