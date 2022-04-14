News18 Evening Digest: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Get Married; Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for $41 Bn & Other Top Stories

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Brahmastra Co-stars Are Officially Married; First Pic from Marriage Ceremony Out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married now. The Brahmastra co-stars tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai today with only family members and close friends in attendance. LIVE NOW

Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter for $43 Billion to ‘Unlock Extraordinary Potential’

Elon Musk is leaving no stone untunrned to take over his favourite social media platform Twitter. The world’s richest man has now made a final offer to buy Twitter Inc, according to reports. Tesla chief executive officer is willing to pay $43 billion for entire stake of the company. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, the billionaire will shell $54.20 per share in cash, a 54 per cent premium over the January 28 closing price. READ MORE

Advertisement

​‘India’s Neutral Stand on Ukraine War Poses No Danger to Ties With US’: Expert John Mearsheimer​

In what seemed to be a major endorsement of India’s neutral stand on the Ukraine war, renowned political scientist John J Mearsheimer said “it doesn’t matter if Washington is unhappy with India because Washington needs New Delhi to contain China". READ MORE

4 Militants Killed in Encounter by Security Forces in J&K’s Shopian, Cops Say Op Finally Over

Four militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. READ MORE

Advertisement

IPL 2022: ‘Gabbar is Gabbar And Teams Should be Scared of Him’ - Virender Sehwag Hails Shikhar Dhawan

Former India batter Virender Sehwag feels that the teams should be scared of Shikhar Dhawan as the Punjab Kings opener has returned to form with a 70-run knock against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Dhawan, who was going through a lean patch in the initial matches of the season, scored a sensible 70 runs off 50 balls to take Punjab Kings to 198/5 in 20 overs. READ MORE

Rishi Kapoor Was Like Ranbir Kapoor’s Friend, His Presence Will Be Felt in the Wedding: Satish Kaushik | Exclusive

Advertisement

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot today in presence of their close friends and family members. Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor found an emotional way of involving the late actor Rishi Kapoor in his son’s wedding festivities by sharing a glimpse of her Mehendi with his name written on him. News18.com caught up with his Sharmaji Namkeen co-star Satish Kaushik, who said that Rishi Kapoor’s presence would be felt during the wedding. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.