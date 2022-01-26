News18 Evening Digest: Ranjit Rawat Questions Harish Rawat’s Candidature from Ramnagar & Other Top Stories

>U’khand Polls: Cong Working President Questions Harish Rawat’s Candidature from Ramnagar

Uttarakhand Congress working president Ranjit Rawat has expressed displeasure of the candidature of former CM Harish Rawat from Nainital’s Ramnagar, a seat from where he was hopeful of getting the party ticket. In a purported video that surfaced on social media, Ranjit Rawat is seen questioning the party’s move while demanding that Harish Rawat’s candidature be withdrawn. “Will you let someone else (Harish Rawat) reap the harvest of a barren land which you made fertile," he is seen asking party workers in the video. >READ MORE

>Keen to Work with India to Realise Shared Vision of Peaceful, Prosperous Region: Bangladesh PM

Advertisement

Bangladesh is keen to work with India towards realising the shared vision of building a peaceful and prosperous region, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday as she extended greetings to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the people of India on the country’s 73rd Republic Day. In a letter written to Modi, Hasina said the year 2021 was a historic one for the Bangladesh-India relationship, marked by celebrations of epochal events and engagements at the highest levels. >READ MORE

>Republic Day: Tricolour Hoisted in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk After 30 Years

National flag was hoisted atop the historic Clock tower in city’s Lal Chowk on Wednesday, 30 years after veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi did it for the first time. Social activists Sajid Yousuf Shah and Sahil Bashir Bhat along with dozens of supporters had organized the flag hoisting ceremony at Clock Tower, locally known as Ghanta Ghar, to mark the Republic Day. >READ MORE

>Twitter Sees Record Number of Govt Demands to Remove ‘Illegal’ Content

Advertisement

Twitter said governments around the world made requests to remove content from a record number of user accounts between January and June last year, in data to be released by the social media company on Tuesday. >READ MORE

>Anushka Sharma Warns New Mom Priyanka Chopra Of ‘Sleepless Nights’ As She Welcomes Her To Motherhood

Anushka Sharma penned a sweet note for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, congratulating them on their daughter. The actress, taking to her Instagram Stories, sent her love to their newborn and warned them of ‘sleepless nights.’ >READ MORE

>‘I Hope Ravichandran Ashwin Takes 1000 Test Wickets’- Shane Warne

Advertisement

Former Australia great Shane Warne said he hopes Ravi Ashwin goes past his own record of 708 Test wickets! The India spinner is just four wickets away from Kapil Dev’s scalp of 434 Test wickets. Former India captain Anil Kumble leads the chart for India with 619 wickets to his name. With Ashwin getting into his peak years, Warne believes that the 35-year-old will even beat him and will go past the highest Test wicket tally of 800 set by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He said he hopes Ashwin gets to 1000 Test wickets. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.