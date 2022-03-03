News18 Evening Digest: Rare United Front as Oppn Briefed on Ukraine War Situation & Other Top Stories

Rare United Front as Oppn Briefed on Ukraine War Situation During MEA Parliamentary Panel Meeting

The war between Russia and Ukraine resulted in a rare united front in Indian politics on Thursday when the Opposition appreciated the government’s efforts to bring back stranded Indians from the eastern European nation. READ MORE

Why Hopes Are Pinned on Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s Chief Negotiator for Peace Talks with Ukraine

As the Ukrainian delegation departed for a second spherical of talks with Russia on Thursday, hopes are pinned on Russia’s former tradition minister Vladimir Medinsky who’s main the negotiations between the 2 international locations. Medinsky is head of the Russian delegation that’s assembly the Ukrainian counterparts for the talks on the Belarusian border at present. READ MORE

92 Per Cent of Covid-19 Deaths in India This Year Were Unvaccinated: Health Ministry

Unvaccinated individuals account for 92 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India so far this year, the Health Ministry said Thursday, even as it asserted the country is in a “vaccine-enabled low coronavirus phase" now and it is “rational" to open schools, colleges, economic activities and normal affairs of society while taking necessary precautions. READ MORE

War in Ukraine: Russian Foreign Min Lavrov Says ‘Idea of Nuclear War is in Heads of Western Politicians’

Amid spiraling tensions with the West over Russia’s ongoing military operation against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western leaders of fixating on nuclear war. He also compared US to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and German dictator Adolf Hitler. READ MORE

TRP Race: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Chemistry Wins As Anupamaa Tops Chart Again!

TRP report for Week 8 i.e from February 24 to March 2 has been released and this week too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. It is followed by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Stands Tall With the Magnificence of his Consistency, the Imperiousness of His Presence

In an ideal world, Virat Kohli would have made his 100th Test appearance in front of a packed, adoring full house at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, his unquestioned cricketing home given his uninterrupted association with the franchise representing that city in the Indian Premier League. READ MORE

