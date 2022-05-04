News18 Evening Digest: RBI Raises Repo Rate by 40 bps In Surprise Move to Tackle Inflation & Other Top Stories

Home Loan, Auto Loan EMIs to Become Dearer As RBI Hikes Repo Rates In Surprise Move

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das Wednesday said it held an off cycle-meeting amid high inflation and voted to increase the repo rate by 40 basis points, citing persistent inflationary pressures in the economy. Further, in keeping with the stance of withdrawal of accommodation, it has been decided to increase the Cash Reserve Ratio by 50 basis points to 4.50 per cent, said Shaktikanta Das. CRR hike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83711.55 crore, he said. CRR hike will be effective from midnight of May 21. READ MORE

Rain Relief for Delhi Finally! Parts of Capital See Hailstorm, Showers After Blistering Heatwave

Delhiites on Wednesday afternoon got a much-needed relief from the hot weather conditions as some parts of the national capital received hailstorms and rainfall. People in the city’s Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar areas reported hailstorms at around 2 pm along with rains and strong winds. READ MORE

‘Big Announcement Soon for North Bengal’: Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit, BJP MP Raju Bista Speaks to News18

It’s a year after the West Bengal assembly poll results that union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be visiting the state for the first time. The north Bengal region, where the Bharatiya Janata Party had won seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019, will be in special focus. After all, despite losing last year’s assembly elections, the BJP bagged 30 of the 54 seats here. READ MORE

LIC IPO Updates: India’s Largest Issue Booked 64% on Day 1; Policyholders Portion Oversubscribed

LIC IPO Opens Today: The biggest initial public offering (IPO) of India was also synonymous to bigger responses from investors, with the LIC IPO getting subscribed 64 per cent, as of Day 1 of opening. The employee and policyholders quota were booked 1.08 and 1.87 times respectively, amid attractive discount for these categories. READ MORE

Liger: Vijay Deverkonda to ‘Unleash the Beast’ on His Birthday on May 9, Gets Fans Excited

Vijay Deverkonda starrer Liger is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, on Wednesday, the actor took to social media and shared that a big announcement will be made on May 9 at 4 PM. Interestingly, it is also Vijay Deverkonda’s birthday on the same day. READ MORE

Two-year Ban on Journalist Boria Majumdar For Threatening And Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI has banned a journalist for two years following its investigation into allegations levelled by India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha. In a series of Tweets in February this year, Saha had shared conversation with an unnamed journalist who seemingly had taken offense at the wicketkeeper-batter for ignoring his calls for an interview following which he warned the cricketer of not taking ‘insults kindly’. READ MORE

