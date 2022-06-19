News18 Evening Digest: Recruitments To Take Place Through Agnipath Scheme Only, Says Defence Ministry and Other Stories

‘Recruitments To Take Place Through Agnipath Scheme Only, No Question of Rollback’: Defence Ministry Amid Violent Stir

Amid violent agitation over concern and confusion on service assurances, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday clarified that the “Agniveers" would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas that are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present and a compensation of Rs 1 crore will also be disbursed if the personnel is martyred. However, henceforth the recruitment to the Indian Army will be through the Agnipath scheme only, they said. READ MORE

Agnipath ‘Tried & Tested’: Similar Schemes in Other Big Nations & How They Recruit Their ‘Agniveers’

“Why should there be a rollback, it is the only progressive step being taken to make the country young," said Lt General Anil Puri while addressing media on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, opposition to which has seen violent protests across states since it was announced. READ MORE

‘Misfortune of Our Country That Many Good Things…’: PM Modi Amid Violent Stir Against Agnipath Scheme

Without mentioning the stir, PM Modi, during his speech after the inauguration if the Pragati Maidan main tunnel, said that “it is the misfortune of our country that many good things, things done with good purpose, get caught in the color of politics". READ MORE

Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns to Patna as Engine Catches Fire After Takeoff, All Passengers Safe

Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. READ MORE

‘Being Overweight Doesn’t Give him Much Time’: Ex-Pakistan Spinner Comments on Pant’s ‘Fitness’

The discussion around Rishabh Pant’s form and fitness seems to be unending. Ever since he has been named the captain of India, he is getting scrutinised harder. The T20I series against South Africa hasn’t gone well for him so far. Lack of runs and similar ways of getting out are some of the reasons that have allowed the critics to speak volumes about him. READ MORE

It’s Always ‘Father’s Day’ in Politics: From Gandhis to Yadavs, a Look at Famous Dad-Daughter/Son Duos

It’s Father’s day today. Most of us look at our male parental figure with awe and inspiration, and a lot of us even follow in the professional footsteps of our fathers. This holds true for Indian politics as well. READ MORE

