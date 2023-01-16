News18 Evening Digest: Rijiju Says Letter to CJI on Collegium Just 'Follow-Up Action'; Aircraft's Seat Plan May Spring Plot Twist In AI Pee-Gate & Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are covering Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s latest letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking representation of the Centre in the Supreme Court Collegium, We are also looking at latest development in Air India Peeing Case.

‘Convenient Politics Not Advisable’: Rijiju Says Letter to CJI on Collegium Demand Just ‘Follow-Up Action’

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has called his latest letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud — seeking representation of the Centre in the Supreme Court Collegium — “just a follow-up action" in sync with a previous Supreme Court judgment. READ MORE

Air India Pee-Gate: Tagged ‘Urinator’, Mishra Already in Jail But Aircraft’s Seat Plan May Spring Plot Twist

Advertisement

While the alleged Air India ‘peeing’ case in which a man is accused of urinating on a senior citizen woman in a New York-Delhi flight is under investigation and in court, the seat numbers of both the passengers brings a possible twist and some questions in the entire episode of allegations. READ MORE

Only ‘1 Exam’ in 9 Years of School: Finland’s Education System Explained Amid AAP-LG Row

Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs marched to the lieutenant governor’s office on Monday to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government. The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day. READ MORE

Old Vs New Income Tax Regime: How Taxpayers Should Decide Which One To Opt For

Both the new income tax regime and the old tax slab have advantages and disadvantages, but the one you choose depends on your financial situation and annual income, according to tax experts. While deciding whether to use the old or new tax system, you can compute taxation under both tax regimes using several different tax calculators. The standard deduction, the HRA exemption, and the Section 80C deduction are just a few of the exclusions and deductions that are no longer accessible to taxpayers under the new tax law. We discuss the differences between the old and new tax systems in this article. READ MORE

‘Women’s Rights Not Priority’: Taliban on International Outrage over Education Ban

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing ban on women from attending universities and working in NGOs, the Taliban has said that overturning restrictions against women is not a priority for the group. READ MORE

‘Prejudice’: Shark Tank India Pitcher Called ‘B****’ Online, Co-Founder Husband Praised

Hair-dye company Paradyes recently appeared on Shark Tank India and one of the CEOs has been facing online abuse since then. The episode took a dramatic turn when the Sharks started fighting with each other, reported DNA. Paradyes CEO Yushika Jolly, who had appeared on the show with her husband and co-founder Sidhdharth Raghuvanshi, shared on LinkedIn the abuse that she has been facing, while the treatment wasn’t the same when it came to her husband. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here