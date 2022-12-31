News18 Evening Digest: Road Accident Severity Doubled; Friend Warned Rishabh Pant Not to Drive Alone & Other Top Stories

News18.com is covering several stories this evening from the increase in road accidents in India to Rishabh Pant’s hospitalisation.

In Harm’s Way: Road Accident Severity Doubled in India Since 2000, Shows Ministry Data

From 20.2 in 2000 to 37.3 in 2021, India’s road accident severity – the number of persons killed per 100 mishaps – has nearly doubled, according to the data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). In 2021, 81 people were killed per 100 accidents in Mizoram, highest in the country, while it was 80 for Bihar. READ MORE

Moose Wala’s Death to Kerala’s ‘Human Sacrifice’, Shraddha’s Murder: Brutal & Bizarre Crimes of 2022

From dismembering a woman and storing her body parts in a fridge to acid thrown on a girl student by her scorned friend and tales of “human sacrifice" in Kerala, 2022 has been a year of brutal and bizarre crimes that make one think about the extent of a criminal act. READ MORE

Soccer Punch: Compared to Previous Editions of The World Cup, Qatar 2022 Was A Totally Different Ballgame

With a stunning 78% of the vote, Qatar 2022 has been selected as the best FIFA World Cup of this century in a BBC Sport poll. The 2002 World Cup (Japan/South Korea) stood second with only 6% of the vote, followed by 2014 (Brazil) with 5%, 2006 (Germany) and 2018 (Russia), which tied for fourth place with 4% each, and 2010 (South Africa) received 3%. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh; Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood In 2022

We are all set to bid adieu to 2022. The year has been a memorable one and it stands true for our beloved Bollywood celebrities. Be it sealing it with a wedding or welcoming a new human to the world, 2022 has given us a lot of precious memories. Don’t you think? As we have entered the final weeks of 2022, let us take a look at some of the stars who embraced parenthood. READ MORE

Friend Warned Rishabh Pant Not to Drive Alone, Cricketer Insisted He Will Manage-Report

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is likely to be flown into Mumbai or Delhi so that BCCI can decide on the future course of action. The 25-year-old Pant was traveling to his hometown Roorkee when he dozed off and his car hit a divider. The vehicle which was overspeeding overturned and soon caught flames and Pant had to break out of the vehicle to save himself. READ MORE

