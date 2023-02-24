Latest in the Russia Ukraine War; Delhi MCD Standing Committee Polls, US-China Cold War & other top stories

One Year Of War: Russia Says Ready to Push till Poland Border if Needed; Zelensky Confident of Victory

Ukrainian and Russian leadership on Friday each claimed to emerge victorious in the ongoing war while addressing their respective citizens as the conflict approaches its one year anniversary, even though candlelit vigils from Sydney to Paris to New York City prayed for peace. READ MORE

242 MCD Councillors Cast Votes for Standing Committee Polls; AAP Rebel Sehrawat Joins BJP

A day after AAP and BJP engaged in a war of words through separate press conferences and sloganeering, the Delhi MCD House proceedings resumed on Friday under Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Why Did India Abstain from UN Resolution on Russia-Ukraine War? Understanding Nation’s View

India on Thursday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need to reach “comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, as it questioned whether the world was “anywhere near a possible solution" acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv a year into the Ukrainian conflict. READ MORE

‘Live-in Relationships Not Accepted in Indian Society, Difficult for Women to Live Alone After Breakup’: HC

The Allahabad High Court, while dealing with a bail application in a false promise of marriage and rape case, recently observed that the case at hand was a disastrous consequence of live-in relationships. READ MORE

Exclusive | AI in CBSE, Skilling Youth, Shaping Digital Future: Intel Official Explains Govt-Backed Steps

Intel India has collaborated with the NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the Ministry of Education to integrate emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as concepts such as computational thinking, algorithmic thinking, and tinkering, into the formal education curriculum. READ MORE

Here’s What Pakistani Singer Ali Zafar Said About Javed Akhtar’s 26/11 Comments At Lahore

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has condemned Javed Akhtar’s comment about the 26/11 terror attacks he made during an event in Lahore this week. The singer, who has worked in Bollywood in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi, took to his Instagram account and called the remark ‘insensitive’ and ‘uncalled for.’ Additionally, he clarified that while he performed for Javed sahab when he was in the country, it wasn’t on the same day as the incident. READ MORE

US-China Cold War Next? What Will Happen if Beijing Decides to Arm Russia

Russia is in talks with a Chinese drone maker to supply it with self-explosive drones that could be deployed in Ukraine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported Friday. The magazine said it has seen information indicating that Russia’s military is negotiating with Chinese drone manufacturer Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology to produce such drones for Moscow on a large scale. READ MORE

