News18 Evening Digest: SC Gives Centre 24 Hrs to Respond on Pending Sedition Cases & Other Top Stories

On Sedition Law, SC Gives Centre Time Till Tomorrow, Raises Concern About Pending, Future Cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to allow the Centre to re-examine Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, it asked whether the central government could issue a guideline to states to protect the rights of those already arrested under sedition charges and not to invoke this provision till the government’s decision on pruning the colonial-era penal law. The central government to reply on Wednesday. READ MORE

Exclusive | Attack on Punjab Intel HQ in Mohali: Investigators Have ‘Definite Leads’, Say Sources

Investigators have got “definite leads" in the Mohali case of an attack on the Punjab police’s intelligence headquarters, top sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday. Agencies have identified a few phone numbers and these were traced to the ring led by gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’, they added. READ MORE

‘Brave and Professional’: Father Remembers Danish Siddiqui After Second Pulitzer

Brave, empathetic to the pain in the world, yet professional about his and his family’s safety — this is how Danish Siddiqui’s father remembered him, the day he won his second Pulitzer prize. We feel proud of him but we miss him, said Akhtar Siddiqui, father of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering a conflict in Afghanistan last year. READ MORE

Bitta Karate Case Hearing Adjourned as Victim Satish Tickoo’s Lawyer Skips Due to ‘Lack of Security’

A Srinagar court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case in which Bitta Karate is accused of murdering a Kashmiri Pandit after the counsel for the latter claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police did not provide him security. READ MORE

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting ‘A Baby Girl’; Pen Sweet Note For Baby No 7

Earlier in March, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin revealed that they are expecting their seventh child later this year. Hilaria revealed that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a daughter. In her latest Instagram post, Hilaria and her family shared their hopes and advice for the baby. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Slammed For Chocolate, Soft Drink Ads After Saying She Doesn’t Eat Sugar

Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity coming under fire for an endorsement that directly belies her personal practice. Alia Bhatt does not drink Frooti, eat Perk or Cornetto; SRK, Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn probably doesn’t use Vimal products and Zayn Malik didn’t get a haircut from every barber’s shop in India back in 2014. Shocker? Twitter page Filmy Pulao shared a video showing Alia’s endorsements vis-à-vis her personal health practice. READ MORE

Angad Bedi Has The Sweetest Wedding Anniversary Wish For Wife Neha Dhupia: ‘Happy 4 Years Mrs Bedi’

On the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, Angad Bedi took to Instagram to wish his wife and give the fans a glimpse of their love story. Posting a video collage of them, the actor commented, “Happy four years Mrs Bedi!" READ MORE

