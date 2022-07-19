News18 Evening Digest: SC Grants Interim Protection to Nupur Sharma from Arrest & Other Top Stories

‘No Coercive Action to be Taken Till…’: SC Grants Protection to Nupur Sharma from Arrest in Prophet Remark Row

In a major relief to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, the Supreme court on Tuesday granted her interim protection in multiple FIRs filed against her in several states over her controversial remarks on the Prophet. READ MORE

Pak on ‘Mission Kashmir’ Again, Forms New Rogue Group: Retd ISI Officer Reveals Terror Blueprint | Exclusive

The spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir has given rise to several questions. Is Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) starting its ‘Mission Kashmir’ again? Who is behind the attacks? Is there a new nexus of terror groups along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border? Is Islamic State Wilayah Hind (ISHP) a new franchise of the ISI? READ MORE

Rupee at Record Low; Hits 80 per US Dollar For First Time Ever

The Indian rupee on Tuesday breached the psychologically significant level of 80 against the US dollar for the first time. The local currency opened the day at 79.98 per US dollar against the previous close of 79.97. Then, it immediately hit a record low of 80.0175 in early trade. Rising trade deficit, continuous outflow of foreign portfolio investors and rising crude oil prices have kept rupee under pressure for some time now. It has dropped nearly 7 per cent against the US dollar this year. READ MORE

UK Heatwave: Britain Record Highest Temperature Ever at 39.1 Degrees Celsius

Britain on Tuesday broke its all-time temperature record, provisionally hitting 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit) at Charlwood, in Surrey southwest of London, the country’s meteorological agency, the Met Office, said. READ MORE

Amid Elon Musk Deal Fallout, Twitter Facing Hard Time in India, US, Turkey, Europe

The battle for Twitter’s ownership has gone to court in the US but the microblogging site continues to face a range of international issues amidst Twitter vs Elon Musk saga. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Took 4 Years to Gain Chiselled Physique for Pathaan, Reveals Trainer

Shah Rukh Khan has been absent on the celluloid for quite some time, which has made his upcoming actioner Pathaan one of his highly-anticipated projects. The posters of Shah Rukh’s sizzling look have already created a buzz among fans. However, getting in the skin of his character wasn’t an easy job for King Khan. The actor’s trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant, in a recent interaction with the Indian Express, detailed all the hardships that the Badshah of Bollywood underwent to completely transform himself for the role. READ MORE

Rakhi Sawant Seemingly Confirms Ankita Lokhande Is Pregnant | Exclusive

The reports of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain expecting their first child recently made headlines. It all started after Rakhi Sawant dropped a hint while talking to the paparazzi. “I hope that she (Ankita) gives the good news someday and I wonder why I am not getting the happiness I deserve," she had said. READ MORE

