News18 Evening Digest: Section 144 Imposed, AAP Leaders Detained During Protest as Sisodia Gets Grilled by CBI And Other Top Stories

BJP, NPP, Cong, TMC: Meghalaya Set to Get A Party Started Tomorrow

It’s a fight between the National People’s Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) as Meghalaya goes to polls on February 27. Although the NPP and BJP were in the government together, they are going solo for the elections. READ MORE

Mahoba: Scooty Hit, Dragged by Truck Even as Passing Vehicles Alert Driver; 2 Killed | ON CAM

In another hit-and-drag case that has come to light, a man and his grandson were killed after the scooty they were travelling on was hit by a truck that kept on speeding with the two-wheeler stuck under it for a distance in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba. READ HERE

Advertisement

Section 144 Imposed, AAP Leaders Detained During Protest as Sisodia Gets Grilled by CBI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital for questioning in connection with the excise policy case on Sunday.Police said section 144 was also imposed in south district to ensure law and order is maintained. READ MORE

Traffic Restrictions in Bengaluru Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Visit | Check Routes to Avoid

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Bengaluru visit, the city traffic police issued certain restrictions for commuters. Several alternate routes were suggested and commuters were also asked to avoid some parking spaces. READ MORE

At Least 4 Killed, 14 Injured in Blast Inside Market in Pakistan’s Balochistan

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured after a blast inside a market in Balochistan’s Barkhan on Sunday.Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said the blast, reported in the Rakhni Bazaar area, occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded, according to Dawn. READ MORE

‘I see 4-0’: Sourav Ganguly Says ‘It’ll be Hard for Australia to Beat India’

Advertisement

With an unassailable 2-0 lead, Team India heads into the Indore Test and will look to register their third consecutive victory against a depleted Australian side. The hosts began the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on a victorious note, thrashing the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs. In Delhi, India mauled Australia again and won the game by 6 wickets to retain the title. READ HERE

Read all the Latest India News here