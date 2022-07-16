News18 Evening Digest: Setalvad Got Rs 30 Lakh, Padma Shri for Aiding Plot to Destabilise Guj Govt in 2002 and Other Stories

Setalvad Got Rs 30 Lakh, Padma Shri for Aiding Plot to Destabilise Guj Govt in 2002: SIT to Court

Teesta Setalvad entered into a “larger criminal conspiracy" with a “political motive" to destabilise the Gujarat government in 2001, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has told a city court while opposing the social activist’s bail application. READ MORE

Rishi Sunak’s Race to UK Post Excites Many Amid an Ardent Immigrant History & Indians’ ‘Videshi’ Dreams

As Rishi Sunak becomes a leading contender in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the UK, the former finance minister belonging to the Conservative party has captured India’s imagination and long-standing ‘dreams’. While neither the Indian-origin Sunak nor his parents were born in India, his nomination brings to the fore the complicated history of Indians in UK and specifically in British Politics. READ MORE

Lions Roar, They Don’t Meow: Oppn’s Hue & Cry Over Emblem an Attention-Seeking Tactic, Spells Hypocrisy

Standing 2.15 metres (7 feet) high, including the base, it is more elaborate than the other, very similar surviving capitals of the pillars of Ashoka bearing his edicts that were placed throughout India, several of which feature single animals at the top; one other damaged group of four lions survives at Sanchi. READ MORE

Lalit Modi Mistakenly Tags Sushmita Sen’s Parody Account, Twitter Calls Him ‘Too Excited’

Fugitive businessman and founder of IPL Lalit Modi’s social posts declaring that he was dating actor Sushmita Sen caused a buzz on social media yesterday, and people on Twitter proved that they were fully invested in the developments. People dug up everything from old tweets to what hashtags relating to Sen the businessman was following. Earlier, they found Lalit Modi’s old “reply my SMS" tweet to her and made memes out of it. Now, it comes to light that in his announcement tweet, Modi also happened to tag a parody account of Sen instead of her real one. READ MORE

Namaz vs Sundarkand Row Heats Up in Lucknow; Sec 144 in Force, Cops on Toes as Karni Sena on Way to Lulu Mall

The ‘Namaz vs Sundarkand’ row intensified in Lucknow on Saturday after the police had lodged an FIR against a group of unidentified people who allegedly offered namaz at recently opened Lulu Mall here, after a right-wing Hindu outfit objected to it and sought permission to recite the sacred Hanuman text. They had been booked for promoting enmity between different groups and intending to outrage religious feelings. READ MORE

CUET 2022 Candidates Say They Missed Exam Due to Change of Centre, Demand Fresh Dates

Several students have claimed they missed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on the very first day due to last-minute change in exam centre. One of the students, who could not appear for the exam was 18-year-old Anchal who claimed she was allotted an exam centre in Dwarka earlier but it had later changed in the last moment, reported PTI. READ MORE

